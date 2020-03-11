Australian spinner Nathan Lyon was reduced to tears when he presented Travis Head with his baggy green cap, a new documentary has revealed.

Head made his Test debut against Pakistan in Dubai during 2018, in Australia’s first Test match since the South African ball-tampering scandal.

Tradition dictates that a great of the game presents the new player with his Test cap. Lyon and Head were South Australian teammates when Head made his first class debut as a teenager in 2012.

As shown in Amazon Prime’s The Test, which goes behind the scenes with the Australian team, Head asked Lyon to do the honours for his first Test.

Nathan Lyon becomes emotional while presenting Travis Head with his baggy green in Dubai during 2018. (Getty)

“I’m real close with Nathan Lyon, and we were talking about it over a beer probably a week out from the first Test,” Head said.

“I said to him, ‘If I debut would you do it?’ and he sort of laughed it off, ‘Oh bulls—, you don’t want me’.

“I debuted with South Australia and he was there and he was like, ‘Make sure you pull your finger out so we can play together’.

“He’d always message me, ‘Keep going I want to play Test cricket with you, I want to make sure you’re there’.

“Once I did, it was fitting that he was able to present my cap to me.”

Nathan Lyon embraces Travis Head while presenting his baggy green Australian Test cap in 2018. (Getty)

For his part, Lyon was almost a reluctant participant, not sure he was deserving of the honour.

“I always thought legends do it. In my eyes, legends have always done it,” Lyon said.

“When Travis asked me to do it, that was probably one of the biggest defining moments in my career actually.

“I was just like, ‘Yeah I’ll be fine’, then once I got the baggy green, I was like, ‘Oh s—‘.

“I could hear his mum start to lose it a little bit, so that didn’t help me.”

Nathan Lyon and Travis Head celebrate a wicket in Head’s debut Test, against Pakistan in 2018. (Getty)

With the Australian squad gathered around, as well as Head’s family, it didn’t take long for Lyon to become emotional when handing Head his cap.

“I get the massive honour and privilege to present Trav with your baggy green,” Lyon said.

“I’ve looked at you as my little brother that I never had (starts crying). F—, you’ve got me.

“One thing I will ask, when you wear this, always compete, no matter what. Stay humble, the way you are, also never forget the reason why you fell in love with the game.

“When you get this, you become more than just a guy who plays cricket. You’re part of the baggy green club. It makes me extremely proud to present you with No.454.”