why-this-crossrail-hotspot-with-5,000-new-homes-is-still-on-the-up

Work began 15 years ago on redeveloping the former Royal Arsenal munitions factory in Woolwich, and continues today.

This magnificent 80-acre riverside estate, with 20 listed buildings dating back to the 17th century, has been a catalyst for change in the wider area, bringing with it a new Docklands Light Railway station, river bus pier, Crossrail and a smartened-up town centre — a reward for property pioneers who committed early to “Coolwich”.

More than 5,000 homes have been built or are in the pipeline, while property values have tripled.

Fancy waterfront penthouses cost more than £1 million. Yet Woolwich is still deemed up-and-coming and remains relatively affordable.

Bounded by a perimeter wall and with a grid of wide avenues, Royal Arsenal is a neighbourhood in its own right.

The new Crossrail station sits within the walled estate, which also has shops, restaurants, bars, a monthly farmers’ market and Woolwich Works, a £31 million cultural centre with two theatres and rehearsal studios, artist spaces and outside performance areas.

Prices from £485,000: Building 10, a former gun carriage factory in Woolwich

The UK’s biggest contemporary print fair was held there last November and is expected to become a regular event.

Much of Royal Arsenal’s success is due to the melding of restored historic architecture and sympathetically designed new-build blocks.

The latest phase of 112 homes, at Building 10, is the transformation of a former gun carriage factory built in 1802.

The homes overlook a piazza and sit above a refurbished covered courtyard, a new commercial hub.

They feature exposed steel and brickwork, and buyers can choose from almost 30 apartment layouts. From £485,000. Call Berkeley Homes 020 8108 7155.

Redevelopment of the entire site will take at least five more years.

Away from the town centre and industrial estates, Woolwich has a lovely common and conservation areas.

Royal Artillery Barracks is a landmark on the northern edge of the common, while the Royal Military Academy at Shooters Hill, once an officers’ training school, is now The Academy, a 328-home estate.