why-the-humble-necktie-is-the-accessory-to-invest-in-right-now

There is nothing more corporate than a tie – not even a grey suit comes close. It has long been synonymous with men in finance and politics. Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer even became a Twitter meme for wearing the same tartan tie non-stop.

The tradition of women wearing ties, though, is more intriguing: small accessory, big impact.

Diane Keaton’s Annie Hall is a reference that’s often revisited by fashion brands such as Max Mara, Alberta Ferretti and Gucci. And then there was Julia Roberts’ floral-tie moment at the 1990 Golden Globes.