why-sunil-grover-chose-to-play-a-female-(gutthi)-on-screen?

While most people recall his face like the iconic comic character ‘Gutthi’, who used to be a part of Comedy Nights with Kapil, he is actor-comedian Sunil Grover who, with his impeccable comic timing has won a lot of hearts. He was among the trailblazers who made it easier for men to dress up as women and be confident as part of a comic act.

He himself is a man but Sunil loved wearing braids and draping a sari not only to entertain the audience but because he feels more connected to the opposite gender than men, he shared.

“It is way easier (connecting with women) for me than connecting with men. That’s why I become a lady on TV. I have played so many characters of women. I just love becoming a woman,” he was quoted as saying by IANS in an event.

No doubt that he earned tremendous love and recognition for what he did for years, there is another fleet of actors also masquerading as women on screen to make their guests laught including Krushna Abhishek, Gaurav Gera and Ali Asgar.

Is it time for women to play men in acts?

The Hindi audience has had a good laugh at men posing as females, but isn’t it the right time for women to enact the opposite gender too?

“I think female actors should also play male characters. As long as people are laughing, doing it gracefully and nicely. For me, it’s not about a male or female. For me, it’s a character and it happens to be a female. I think I love playing that character. So I think I should do more of it,” said the comedian.

After Gutthi, Sunil didn’t stop and got into the shoes of yet another female character called Rinkoo bhabhi who was accompanied by her sister-in-law (played by Kiku Sharda) on the show.

After a successful stint at TV, Sunil has also made himself a part of big Bollywood films like ‘Bharat’, ‘Pataakha’, ‘Baaghi’ among others. He also expressed his wish to return to TV anytime soon and added, “right now, I am shooting for a web series. After that, I will plan.”

Sunil and Kapil’s rift

While he became a familiar name on the show, Sunil and Kapil Sharma broke millions of hearts when they parted ways after a mid-air brawl, followed by a nasty Twitter war in 2017. However, every tiff seems to have been sorted now.