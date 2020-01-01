why-shriya-saran’s-lip-lock-picture-and-ileana’s-old-bikini-photo-have-gone-viral-now?

Mysterious cave found in Antarctica













Shriya Saran and Ileana D ‘Cruz, who were the leading names in South Indian film industry at one point of time, have wished their Insta family like thousands of celebs in India. But what caught the viewers’ attention are the pictures that they posted on their social media accounts.

Shriya Saran’s Kiss

To begin with, Shriya Saran has sent her wishes to her fans along with her Russian husband Andrei Koscheev. She posed two pictures and captioned it, “Happy new year guys ,from us to you.” In one of the two pictures, the couple has engaged in a lip-lock and the photo has gone viral.

Ileana and Shriya Saran.Instagram

The snaps have garnered over 1.41 lakh likes. Her decision to share the kissing picture has met with mixed response. Conservatives have objected to it, while her hardcore fans have not issues with it.

Ileana Posts Bikini Picture

Ileana has shared an old picture of her in two-piece bikini, which has garnered over 6.27 lakh likes. This picture was from a photoshoot for a magazine. She wrote a lengthy post about New Year and she welcomes 2020 with full of positive energy. The unedited text can be read below:

“2019 – wow where to begin…You’ve been incredibly trying, challenging, testing – tough…but I’m not going to make this post a sob story because it’s not

This is about being so incredibly thankful! Thankful for the beautiful people in my life…for friends from 20years who’ve gotten closer still! Friends who are like family. Friends who’ve stuck by me, held me up and believed in me when I didn’t. New friends! I don’t know how I got so lucky to have such lovely people in my life ♥️

My amazingly weird quirky beautiful family without whom I would not have made it to where I am today – happy, content, strong af.

I love you more than I say, I love you all for being there for me, and I hope I can be there just as much and more than you all have ♥️

Wow ok getting a bit emotional but last and not the least my lovely insta family – you guys are just awesome! Yes even the mean ones! I’m sure there’s a little awesome hiding in there somewhere and it’ll come out sooner or later.

Ileana D’CruzInstagram

I’m not big on New Year resolutions because it just feels like pressure haha but I want to end the year with a whole lot of positivity and gratefulness.

2020 is going be bloody awesome and I plan to make the absolute most of it.

Happy New Year everybody ♥️♥️♥️ -Also @colstonjulian thank you for this picture and don’t hate me for posting an unfiltered and non-retouched photo