why-‘sherlock-season-5’-is-taking-so-long?-is-it-in-production?-read-to-know-all-the-intriguing-and-latest-details!

‘Sherlock’ is a crime TV series which is based on the detective stories of Sherlock Holmes. It is created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. It is premiered on BBC Network and Netflix. The story shows Sherlock who solves various mysteries related to crimes. He is assisted by his friend, Dr. John Watson who has just returned from military service.

Four seasons of this series are already released from 2010 to 2017. Now, fans are waiting for the release of its fifth season.

From 2018, there are rumors that Season 5 is coming soon. It is almost 3 years now, but no news is there related to it. It is renewed for one more season. There is no official date of release yet.

The show can most probably return around 2022 or 2023. Nothing is confirmed by Netflix or BBC till now.

CAST & CHARACTERS: Who all gonna show up?

The old and regular characters will most probably be returning. Sherlock Holmes played by Benedict Cumberbatch, Dr. John Watson played by Martin Freeman, Greg Lestrade played by Rupert Graves, Sian Brooke as Eurus Holmes and many more can be seen.

Some other new faces for supporting roles can also be seen, this time.

What can be the expected plot of Season 5?

There is no trailer for the new season as the date is not released yet. We can’t tell what can happen in the upcoming season. As per sources, the cast members have shared some of their ideas about what they want the plot to be.

We hope that the fifth season will come very soon. It may bring more mysterious and adventurous cases. Till then stay tuned for any further updates.