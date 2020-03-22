why-‘sex-and-the-city’-fans-still-think-carrie-should’ve-ended-up-with-aidan

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) dated all types of men on Sex and the City but Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) has remained, even 16 years after the show ended, a fan favorite.

Despite Carrie ending up with John James Preston, better known as Big or Mr. Big (Chris Noth), there remains a large legion of fans who wished Carrie’s relationship with Aidan would’ve prevailed. Ahead, find out why fans still feel so strongly that Aidan had been “the one” for Carrie.

Aidan wasn’t anything like Mr. Big

When Carrie met Aidan, all signs pointed to him being the opposite of Mr. Big. From his appearance and job to his personality, he seemed to be everything Big wasn’t.

Aidan didn’t wear a suit but instead opted for jeans and t-shirts. He made furniture while Big worked a high-powered job in finance that came with a car and driver and had a dog, Pete.

He introduced Carrie to new things

Sure, Aidan and Carrie may not have any common interests but that doesn’t mean they weren’t completely wrong for each other. Some fans say Carrie’s “girl about town” persona mixed with Aidan’s laid back approach made for a good balance.

John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker at the premiere of ‘Sex and the City’ on June 1, 2000 | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

While Carrie liked to shop for a new pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes before visiting one of Manhattan’s new and trendy hotspots, Aiden preferred to stay in or retreat from the city by heading to his rustic cabin in the woods.

Yes, it caused problems for their relationship when Carrie couldn’t deal with just how rustic Aidan’s cabin had been but he introduced her to new things. And, in time, she may have enjoyed some of Aidan’s hobbies while he came around to New York City’s nightlife for her.

Aidan cared about her friends

Remember when Carrie wanted Mr. Big to meet her friends and he really happy about it? That didn’t happen with Aidan. He jumped right in with both feet, excited and maybe a little nervous to meet Carrie’s best friends; Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw and Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in a scene from ‘Sex and the City’ | Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers

Aidan worked hard to make himself part of Carrie’s life. He showed just how much he cared for Carrie and her friends when he came to Miranda’s rescue when she strained her neck and sat immobile on her bathroom floor in nothing but a towel. And when Miranda’s mother died, he attended her funeral. Not to mention he became good friends with Miranda’s boyfriend, Steve (David Eigenberg), and the two later opened a bar together.

He shared his feelings with Carrie

Ok, Aidan may have silently punished Carrie for cheating on him with Big but overall, he had been open about his feelings.

He made a point to communicate with Carrie, and in one particular moment, pointed to her heart and asked, “How do I get into there?” Aidan made it clear to Carrie what he wanted from their relationship and in life, something Big had trouble doing.

While Aidan wasn’t a perfect man by any means, fans still think he and Carrie should’ve ended up together.