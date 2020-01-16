why-rory-mcilroy-is-right-to-look-to-morality-over-saudi-arabia-riches





Rory McIlroy

To the promoter Eddie Hearn, they are ‘idiots’ for protesting against a boxing match in Saudi Arabia when the country is offering to pump serious money into the sport.

American golfer Phil Mickelson was just as dismissive when he was criticised for his decision to play in a tournament in the desert kingdom later this month. “I understand those who are upset or disappointed. You’ll be okay,” he said.

But for the most part, sportsmen and women who agree to play in Saudi Arabia choose to stay neutral, sitting on the fence much like their predecessors did when accepting lucrative offers to go to South Africa during the apartheid era.

“I’m not a politician, I’m a pro golfer,” said Justin Rose.

British boxer Anthony Joshua, who recently won his world heavyweight titles back in Saudi Arabia, said it was “impossible for him to put on a cape and save the world”.

But a few, like golfer Rory McIlroy, do take a stand by refusing to play. “No, I won’t go, and it’s 100% a morality issue,” said the Ulsterman.

Must make for an interesting encounter when they all bump into each other in the changing room.