With The Rise of Skywalker now on home video, sufficient reason for the novelization available, it looks like there is absolutely no better time and energy to discuss a few of the movie’s big reveals, given that we’ve all had at the very least a small amount of time and energy to digest them. Possibly the biggest reveal comes, not just because the end of the movie, however the final end of the complete Skywalker saga, with Rey dealing with the name Skywalker. While this became a controversial choice, author Rae Carson includes a reasonably compelling argument to create and only it.

Rae Carson penned the Star Wars 9 novelization. Throughout a recent interview, Carson discussed the complete Rey Skywalker thing and just why she felt it had been not merely warranted, however the ultimate victory, since it is described by her. Some tips about what Carson had to state.

“When I was 18 yrs . old, I took on the moniker of my stepfather to honor the bonds of trust and love between us. I imagine it had been quite similar for Rey, who wished to honor her very own chosen family. I notice that Rey’s decision proved controversial, and I turn to discussing this with fans for a long time ahead forward. But my current take is this: The complete Skywalker saga is approximately Palpatine turning or attempting to turn Skywalkers to the dark side. He especially hopes that Rey will prove a worthy vessel for their own power and ambition and be the Skywalkers’ final downfall. However in spite of most his efforts during the period of three generations, he fails. Rey rejects everything about him and assumes the Skywalker legacy and mantle. In the final end, it is a Palpatine who turns to the light, thus handing the Skywalkers their ultimate victory.”

That is an argument that’s easy to understand both sides of. I am aware that Rey’s now-infamous “Rey Skywalker” line left many fans feeling cold. It is got by me. But hearing Rey Carson’s explanation feels compelling. Whether one feels exactly the same way, it’s hard never to at the very least see where she’s via to some extent. We are able to argue about execution all day long, as well as perhaps that’s a disagreement for another time, but there’s some emotional logic to it within the entire narrative.

J.J. Abrams directed Episode IX, having previously helmed The Force Awakens. The movie was intensely divisive amongst critics, but appeared to be less so with general audiences. Whatever the full case, it wasn’t the well-rounded home run Lucasfilm wanted to round out the sequel trilogy. Still, it did generate a lot more than $1 billion at the global box office, rendering it just one more hit for the Disney era of Lucasfilm.

This did punctuate the Skywalker saga but more Star Wars movies come in the pipeline. At the moment, Disney includes a release date locked down in December 2022. Exactly what will be to fill that date there? This is the million, or billion perhaps, dollar question at this time. Whatever it eventually ends up being, be it something in the Old Republic or something new entirely, just don’t be prepared to see Rey Skywalker arrive. This news involves us via StarWars.com.

Topics: Star Wars 9, Star Wars