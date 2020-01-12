why-rafael-nadal-pulled-out-of-atp-cup-final-doubles-clash-vs-novak-djokovic

Rafael Nadal has explained why he pulled out of the deciding ATP Cup final doubles match against Novak Djokovic.

Roberto Bautista Agut gave Spain the lead over Serbia in Sunday’s final but Djokovic forced the tie into a deciding doubles match after beating Nadal in the subsequent singles clash.

Nadal was expected to feature in the doubles against Djokovic but Spain instead opted to pick Agut and veteran Feliciano Lopez to face Djokovic and Viktor Troicki.

🚨 Doubles team nominations 🚨 Novak DJOKOVIC (SRB)

Viktor TROICKI (SRB) vs Pablo CARRENO BUSTA (ESP)

Feliciano LOPEZ (ESP) 🇷🇸 #TeamSerbia 🇪🇸 #TeamSpain#ATPCup | #SRBESP | 🏆 — ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 12, 2020

Explaining the decision, Nadal said: ‘I have been playing a lot of tennis the last couple of days.

‘My level of energy is a little bit lower than usual because I played long yesterday, very long before yesterday, very long in Brisbane in the last day.

‘This is a team decision and we believe in our team.’

More to follow…





