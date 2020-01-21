why-radio-star-rejected-i’m-a-celeb-offer

An Aussie radio star has revealed why he rejected an offer to appear on this season of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Fitzy, from Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa, told listeners this morning that he not only turned down an approach from the reality show’s producers but that he also suggested who they should call instead.

“I got a phone call saying, ‘Do you want to do the jungle?’” Fitzy said on Nova. “We (himself and co-host Wippa) get this every year.

“I said, ‘No, no way. I can’t … We go back to work on January 20.’ I said, ‘I can’t do it.’”

Fitzy said that as soon as he got off the phone, he thought of a celebrity who would be “perfect” for the show and who had “a bit of time up his sleeve”.

“So I rang them (I’m A Celeb producers) back and said, ‘If you want someone who’s a bit of a bogan like me … Tommy Williams would be awesome!’”

Williams, who is one of Fitzy’s best mates, later received a call from the producers and agreed to appear on the show.

But the former host of The Daily Edition didn’t tell Fitzy that he’d signed onto the show until just a few hours before he entered the jungle.

He called the Nova star and left a voicemail which Fitzy played on air this morning.

“It’s me, man, it’s Tommy. I’m onto my way to the jungle. I’m going in!” Williams said in the voicemail.

“If you could chime in and take care of some of the social media while I’m away, that would be awesome. And also ring Rachael (Williams’ wife) and tell her to turn the lights off at home, man, I know she always leaves them on.

“Be cool, man, I know it’s going to be a while. I’m going to really miss you. Seeya man!”

Fitzy encouraged the Nova listeners to vote to save Williams from being booted from the reality show by texting ‘Tom’ to 19 95 10 10.

One person who wouldn’t be too upset if Williams gets voted out is the latest star to enter the I’m A Celeb camp, Perez Hilton.

media_camera Perez Hilton joined I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here 2020. Picture: Channel 10/supplied

Before he entered the jungle, the celebrity blogger told Woman’s Day: “There’s only one person I don’t really like so far … it’s Tom!” Hilton said.

“The only reason I don’t like him is that I don’t feel like he’s giving much or he’s there for the wrong reasons. I don’t get it. He’s so boring!”

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! airs tonight on Ten at 7.30pm

Originally published as Why radio star rejected I’m A Celeb offer