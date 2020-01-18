why-putting-mindhunter-season-3-on-hold-is-a-terrible-idea,-but-not-surprising

Netflix shocked and disappointed Mindhunter fans with news that season 3 has been put on hold indefinitely. It’s a terrible idea, but not surprising as the series has always been a bit shaky.

Mindhunter being put on hold is frustrating, to say the least. It’s one of Netflix’s most popular shows, has a large and loyal fan base, and never fails to entertain and blow our minds. It’s almost as if the creators don’t know the treasure they have as not all shows are this lucky or well done. Instead of getting to work on season 3, they have decided to work on other projects, release the cast from their contracts, and put Mindhunter season 3 on hold indefinitely.

This is a terrible idea for many reasons and I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for season 3. This was a risky decision. With the cast free to take on other projects, who’s to say their schedules will be free soon and at the same time? They may not ever. Or, at least, not for a long while.

Why is this not surprising, though? Well, it wouldn’t be the first time we are left waiting for new episodes for over a year. Typically, a year is the time that separates seasons. When a new season drops, fans likely won’t see new episodes until about 12 months later. Mindhunter however, took nearly two years to premiere season 2.

Mindhunter season 1 debuted on Oct. 13, 2017, and season 2 on Aug. 16, 2019. That’s 22 months apart. This is both good and bad news. If we have to wait two or three years for season 3, we’re used to long waits with this show. On the other hand, this also means that, if it took 22 months and it wasn’t on hold, imagine how long a hold will last! We could be talking about over three years.

So many things can happen during that time, too. The same cast may not even be available to return. Would we watch Mindhunter with a different cast? Personally, yes, but the cast (mainly Jonathan Groff, Holt McNally and Anna Torv) is part of the reason we love the series. It just wouldn’t be the same.

David Fincher (executive producer) is busy working on the biopic Mank. The director also plans to wrap work on Love, Death & Robots season 2. His schedule is packed for the next several years, and that’s a shame for us Mindhunter fans.

What do you think about the hold on the series? Will you wait as long as you need to or are you not holding your breath on season 3 ever happening?

Mindhunter season 1 and season 2 are streaming on Netflix.