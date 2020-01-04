Why Pokémon Sword and Shield Is not super effective – Reader’s Feature

A reader discusses what he likes and dislikes about Pokémon Sword and Shield, and his specific problems with the Wild Area.

It has been really interesting, and surprising, seeing the reactions to the release of Pokémon Sword/Shield. I think it’s safe to say there’s never been such a divisive, controversial new entry in the long running series. I never imagined I’d ever see the day where the creators of Pikachu were receiving death threats, we live in strange times.

I should probably state now that I have no real sympathy for the campaign against Dexit. Having finished the whole game and caught over 290 pokémon (I never catch them all!), I can attest to there being more than enough pokémon to keep the game fresh throughout. I would argue that including the entire pokédex has become unwieldy and personally I would always welcome a focus on new pokémon over ones I have already seen. No, Dexit isn’t a problem in Pokémon Sword/Shield, but unfortunately there’s lots of other more fundamental things that are.

I should start by saying Pokémon Sword/Shield are still very good games. The classic turn-based battle system at the heart of the game is as captivating as ever. I had some really exciting, down to the wire fights against both the gym leaders and various online opponents. The new Dynamaxing works well, adding a new layer of tactics to battles and a little bit of grandeur to proceedings.

Catching and evolving pokémon is still absurdly addictive, with a brilliant range of impressive new additions that have a dash of British flavour added to them. I especially love Toxel and its evolution (I called mine Angst, which I’m pretty pleased with!). The new region of Galar looks really pretty, despite the admittedly dated graphics, with some nice art design in the main hubs. There really is a lot to love, the potential for something truly classic is there. But all that potential is undone by portions of the game that are just horribly underdeveloped.

At this point I could highlight the surprisingly low tech graphics, the complete lack of communication when trading/battling, the weirdly paced story that seems to mainly unfold in the last five minutes of the game, the almost psychopathic optimism of your rival Hop (actually I kind of found that funny to be fair) and many other little niggles.

But the big one is obviously the Wild Area. This was meant to be the new innovation, the exciting showpiece for Pokémon’s jump to the big screen and a home console. I expected to be amazed. Instead, when I first reached this open world area I was completely and utterly underwhelmed to the point where I ignored it for the majority of the game.

Graphically, the Wild Area looks extremely bland, offering a flat, fairly homogenous landscape. On first impressions it seemed strangely empty with plenty of fairly static wild pokémon but not really much else. Not quite the pokémon open world of my dreams. I honestly thought it was going to be an integral part of the game’s design but really it turned out to be little more than an optional extra with the main story taking place along the traditional linear routes.

It was so disappointing it actually made me question the worth of an open world Pokémon game at all. The games have always been fairly linear and the Wild Area was not convincing me it should be otherwise.

Once I finished the main story, I gave the Wild Area another try and started online trading and catching more new pokémon. At this point the open world gameplay did start to click more and I could finally begin to see the benefit of the more freeform gameplay it offered. Unfortunately, just as my interest was piqued I realised how small the Wild Area really is and swiftly exhausted all the areas I could explore.

Once the pokémon started to repeat, the gameplay of this tiny open world quickly ran out of steam. It disappointed me all over again. Now obviously Game Freak saw the whole thing as an experiment, but I have to say as such it is a complete failure.

It just feels like there was a lack of true commitment to the idea. The Wild Area needed to be much, much bigger, with more varied landscapes and a wealth of content to discover. There’s no point in doing half a job, if you’re going try something different you really need to go all in on it. At the end of the day I can’t help but feel that the Wild Area, and indeed the entire game, needed another year or so of development to really put out something worthy of the Pokémon heritage.

Game Freak would be well served by having a break from their yearly instalments and taking the time to get it right. I really hope for Generation 9 that they are brave enough to truly throw their weight behind their new ideas and invest themselves fully in them. After all, as Falinks would say if they could talk, fortune favours the bold.

By reader Ryan O’D

