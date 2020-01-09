why-plastics-may-not-always-be-the-worst-option-for-the-planet

In the struggle to achieve a green life, plastics have become enemy number one. Images of dead dolphins, their stomachs full of plastic bags, and turtles skewered by straws have raised public consciousness of the damage plastics cause in our eco-systems.
But a new report has warned that in the war on plastics, we are at risk of turning to alternatives that could be just as bad, if not worse, for the environment.
Is plastic bad?
Plastic was invented during the Industrial Revolution, and in its early years was seen as a miracle alternative to depleting and expensive natural materials.
It has revolutionised the way we live and is used in everything from medical equipment to make up.
“Plastic is light and durable and has many incredible properties that others don’t have,” says Dr Rachael Rothman, the associate director of the Plastics: Redefining Single-Use project at the Grantham Centre for Sustainable Futures.
But the fact it is cheap, hard-wearing and readily available is also what makes it a burden on the environment.
We have come to rely on plastic, using it once and throwing it away. The UK produces 5 million tons of plastic waste every year, with only 26 per cent of it recycled, according to the World Wildlife Fund.
Plastics can take hundreds of years to deplete in nature, where it is detrimental to animal life and ecoystems, and it releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere if burned.
It’s not just a problem of deadly waste: the production of plastic using fossil fuels contributes an estimated 5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions which contribute to the warming of the planet.
So should we switch to non-plastic alternatives?
Huge demand, particularly from middle class consumers in the UK’s big cities, in the wake of programmes like Blue Planet, has driven supermarkets and other suppliers to seek alternatives to plastic, according to a new report from think tank Green Alliance.
But the alternatives are not always as green as you might think.
Paper bags, which have been adopted by some supermarkets for fresh produce, have a carbon footprint of up to four times that of a single-use plastic bag, and are much more difficult to re-use given how quickly paper tends to fall apart.
A tote bag made from cotton – which requires massive amounts of water to produce – would need to be used 327 times compared to be as carbon efficient as a regular plastic bag, according to a 2008 study. Fine if you only have one, but less good if you’ve developed a collection.
Glass bottles are also significantly more carbon intensive than their plastic alternatives, partly down to their weight – in one study by the Green Alliance a glass bottle was found to use 360g of material, compared to just 10g for a plastic bottle. That adds to its carbon footprint considerably when you take into account the extra transport costs of heavier materials.
Aluminium, which has been hailed as a magic solution to plastic water bottles, has double the carbon footprint of a plastic bottle when it comes to production, though it is also easier to fully recycle.
And while switching to wooden cutlery may feel like the hair-shirt option, it can have a similar impact on marine life if it makes it into the oceans.
What about abandoning plastic altogether?
It’s easy to walk around the supermarket and bemoan the amount of seemingly unnecessary packaging on food. But a lot of the time, plastic packaging can prolong the shelf life of food, lowering food waste.
A shrink-wrapped cucumber, for instance, lasts up to six days longer than one with no packaging at all.
Food waste has a huge detrimental cost to the environment, given the often carbon intensive processes that get our food from the ground to our plate, contributing 20 million tonnes of greenhouse gases every year from the UK alone.
What about different kinds of plastic?
Compostable, biodegradable and bio-plastics have all risen in use in recent years as alternatives to traditional plastic. But Green Alliance warns that consumers have become confused by the terms, and don’t know how to dispose of them.
“Introducing more types of plastic can be more confusing. And we don’t really have a clear national system for recycling,” says Dr Rothman.
Bio-plastics are products made from alternatives to petroleum, often from plants such as corn or sugarcane, but require a huge amount of energy to create – energy that currently comes largely from burning fossil fuels. Meanwhile most of our plastic comes as a byproduct of the fossil fuel industry.
Compostable sounds straightforward but in fact very few of these products can simply be thrown on your home compost pile, and instead require industrial composting.
With such an array of products now on the market, it is becoming ever more difficult to work out what can go into your conventional recycling, but including compostable or biodegradable products can often contaminate the entire collection.
So what’s the answer?
It’s one you know already – reduce, reuse, recycle. Several studies have shown that single-use has the most impact on the environment, no matter what it’s made of.
“The problem is the sheer volume we have, it’s not the fact it’s plastic,” says Dr Rothman. “It’s our throwaway attitude to plastic that is the problem.”
So, if you’re concerned about your carbon footprint, keep on using your cotton tote bag. But try not to buy a new one every week.