Showgirl Rhonda Burchmore has accused Hollywood superstar Nicole Kidman of diva behaviour on the set of the epic Outback movie,Australia.
Home ENTERTAINMENT Why Nicole Kidman is a ‘flat-out diva’ on set
Showgirl Rhonda Burchmore has accused Hollywood superstar Nicole Kidman of diva behaviour on the set of the epic Outback movie,Australia.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Exercise your consumer rights by contacting us below
Personalized advertisements
Turning this off will opt you out of personalized advertisements delivered from Google on this website.