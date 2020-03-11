Backlash against Aboriginal NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell bears uncomfortable similarity to the racist outcry against Indigenous AFL icon Adam Goodes, top sport pundit Peter FitzSimons says.

Mitchell has copped a fresh wave of abuse after appearing in the NRL’s 2020 season ad draped in an Aboriginal flag.

It was branded a divisive image by some commentators. FitzSimons sparked a massive response of his own this week when he told “angry white men” behind the backlash to “get nicked”.

FitzSimons told Wide World of Sports that Mitchell, a budding activist who refuses to sing the Australian national anthem, was becoming a significant Indigenous figurehead. Sadly, that has meant bearing the brunt of prejudice from fellow Australians.

“I was shocked by Adam Goodes, both those documentaries. The racism he faced was staggering,” FitzSimons said on Five Minutes with Fitzy, before referring to an eloquent editorial on Goodes delivered last year by Waleed Aly.

Latrell Mitchell in action for the Indigenous All Stars. (Getty)

“There’s no mystery about this at all. And it’s not as simple as it being about race. It’s about something else,” Aly said on The Project.

“It’s about the fact that Australia is generally a very tolerant society, until its minorities demonstrate that they don’t know their place. And at that moment, the minute a minority – someone in a minority position acts as though they’re not a mere supplicant, then we lose our minds. And we say, ‘No, no, you’ve got to get back in your box here’.

“The backlash is huge and it is them who are creating division and destroying our culture and that is ultimately what we boo. We boo our discomfort.”

FitzSimons said: “That was Waleed Aly nailing this thing of the … ‘Yeah, yeah, we’re all good with Indigenous people and all that’ … until they lose their supplicant stance and say, ‘We’re not singing the national anthem and we want to display our Indigenous flag’. And then, we lose our minds.

“I think with Latrell Mitchell … he’s a fabulous footballer. When you see him play, the speed, the verve, the swerve.

“But it is an interesting point that at 22 years-old, this is a lot to visit upon his shoulders. But I imagine that, by the sounds of it, he put his hand up and said, ‘Very happy to do it’.

“I hope he’s coping and he can be very proud, and rightfully so.”

Latrell Mitchell (C) participates in an Australia Day protest march in Sydney. (Getty)

Mitchell has become a lightning rod for criticism during his short NRL career. He refused to sing the national anthem before the opening State of Origin match last season, along with several other Indigenous players. He was also influential in having Advance Australia Fair axed from the pre-game ceremony of the Indigenous All Stars vs Maori All Stars match.

Mitchell was dropped by NSW mid-series last season, due to poor form, and then fell out with the Sydney Roosters during NRL contract negotiations. After winning consecutive premierships with the Roosters, he left to join arch-rivals South Sydney.

During that turbulent season, he was subjected to vile racist abuse online.

Mitchell was reportedly happy with his appearance in the NRL ad, despite the fresh backlash and subsequent concern from his new club.

“For me, it’s straightforward. There he is with the image of the Indigenous flag proudly wrapped around him, feet in the ocean. It just looks fantastic,” FitzSimons said.

“But we’ve seen the reaction, and while the commentariat has been respectful of Latrell Mitchell while not agreeing, I gather that on social media there’s racism.

“I hope that he’s strong enough … I’m sure he’s strong enough to cope with it. But, 22 years-old, it’s quite something.

“When you saw those documentaries on Adam Goodes, where did that come from? Where did every time Adam Goodes touched the ball, you had thousands of people going, ‘Boo!’ There was a collective mass of people booing and it is as ugly as a hatful.”

Latrell Mitchell and Adam Goodes. (Getty)

Mitchell has yet to be booed at NRL grounds but the strong reaction evoked by his promotion of Indigenous identity is striking. The NRL also promoted same-sex inclusion in its ‘Simply The Best’ reboot, plus the participation of female players.

FitzSimons said that the need to produce such an explicitly inclusive ad would one day, hopefully, be obsolete.

“The end goal of the whole debate is, I am, you are, we are Australian,” FitzSimons said.

“We’re all in this together and we don’t need to do ads like this. It’s not even commented on, because it’s just normal. It’s an ad that looks like Australia.”

He said that the NRL had taken huge strides forward on inclusivity.

“Rugby league is no longer the slobs up the back of the bus, smoking the durries behind the back seats, the naughty boys,” FitzSimons said.

“They’re up the front of the bus and they’re driving it, and good luck to them.”