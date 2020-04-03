🔥Why Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham stadium warning will be a concern for Jose Mourinho🔥

Mauricio Pochettino’s words ahead of the opening of Tottenham new stadium will serve as a warning for successor Jose Mourinho.

A year ago, Spurs beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to christen their £1billion new home and end months of delays.

The three points were vital in their successful attempt to finish fourth, and qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season.

Spurs won three of their final five home games of the season in front of 62,000 fans but, 12 months on, the club are in serious danger of missing out on the top four and European football altogether.

“The best stadium in the world must play in the Champions League,” Pochettino said a year ago.

With the league season on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, Spurs sit in eighth place, seven points off fourth-placed Chelsea and with just nine games left to play.

He added: “It will be a shame not to be in the next Champions League. We are going to fight. I have no doubt we will be the Champions League next season.

“We have seven games left, five here, and that has to give us a boost.”

Pochettino was proved correct, finishing one point ahead of Arsenal despite losing 13 games during the season. Arsenal’s end-of-season collapse was key.