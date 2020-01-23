why-manchester-united’s-january-transfer-deal-for-bruno-fernandes-has-collapsed

Manchester United’s bid to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon has collapsed, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder Fernandes as his priority target this month but United’s pursuit is set to end in disappointment.

The Sun say Sporting are refusing to budge on their valuation of Fernandes, while Manchester United are unwilling to cave on what they perceive to be unreasonable demands.

It is claimed co-chairman Joel Glazer, who signs off on transfers, believes the structure of the deal that Sporting want is not right and that Fernandes is not worth the money.

Sporting are holding out for £68million but Manchester United, currently fifth in the Premier League, only offered £42.5m up front and a further £8.5m in bonuses last week.

Fernandes’ agent, Jorge Mendes, admitted he was unsure whether his client would move to Old Trafford in an interview with Sky Sports on Wednesday.

He said: ‘I don’t know what will happen to Bruno, honestly I don’t know. If he doesn’t leave now, for sure he will leave in summer.

‘Sporting have been talking to other clubs, I’m not sure what will happen if he will go now or at the end of the season.’

Manchester United are now turning to alternative targets, with Solskjaer still determined to bolster his midfield options in the wake of the injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils are also looking to sign a striker on loan before the January transfer window closes, with England international Marcus Rashford facing up to two months out with a back injury.

More to follow…





