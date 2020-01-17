why-manchester-united-decided-against-signing-bruno-fernandes-last-summer

Manchester United are hopeful of completing a deal for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes in the next fortnight in what is a remarkable turnaround from the club’s stance last summer.

Speculation was rife throughout the summer transfer window that Fernandes was on his way to Old Trafford and it was clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s desire was to strengthen his midfield after losing Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini.

Club sources confirmed that there was an interest in the 25-year-old but strongly denied reports in Portugal that a move was imminent or at an advanced stage.

The saga was compared to United’s infamous ‘interest’ in former Benfica winger Nicolas Gaitain, who was relentlessly linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams over the course of a four-year period despite there being little interest.

But, despite a willingness from Sporting to do business, United decided against a move for Fernandes for two reasons.

The first was the sense that the club was being used to ramp up Fernandes’ price in order to extract the largest possible fee. United value the Portugal international at around £50m but Sporting were demanded over £70m, as well as a number of clauses that could have seen the deal reach the £80m mark.

The second was reservations over Fernandes’ decision-making. The midfielder plays in advanced position for Sporting and his tendency to shoot on sight helped him to 31 goals last season.

However, his pass completion rate was down at around 74% and the club had concerns about Fernandes’ ability to retain possession in an infinitely more difficult competition such as the Premier League.

But, with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba set to miss at least the next month of action, Solskjaer has been forced to compromise and a deal for Fernandes is looking increasingly likely.

United have no trouble meeting the midfielder’s £120,000-a-week wage demands but they are yet to agree a fee with Sporting for his departure.

However, as opposed to last summer, there is now a desire to sell on Sporting’s part and this is likely to lead to a reduced fee being agreed compared to the numbers six months ago.

