Back when Lizzo released Boys in June 2018 she included a crowd chanting her name back at her during the song.
Home ENTERTAINMENT Why Lizzo is just the tonic we need right now
Back when Lizzo released Boys in June 2018 she included a crowd chanting her name back at her during the song.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Exercise your consumer rights by contacting us below
Personalized advertisements
Turning this off will opt you out of personalized advertisements delivered from Google on this website.