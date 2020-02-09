Why Lionel Messi won't leave Barcelona for free this summer as frustrations mount

Lionel Messi is not happy right now and it shows.

Barcelona’s captain is frustrated, both on an off the pitch, and he has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave the Catalan club for free in the summer. But that does not mean he will walk away in June.

The Argentine attacker hit out at Barca’s sporting director, his former team-mate Eric Abidal, last week after the Frenchman claimed in an interview that many of the players had not been training properly under previous coach Ernesto Valverde.

In an Instagram story, Messi wrote: “The players [are responsible] for what happens on the pitch and we are the first to admit when we haven’t been good. The heads of the sports department have to take their responsibilities too and above all own the decisions they make.”

And he added: “I think that when players are talked about, names should be given because, if not, we are all being dirtied and it feeds comments that are made and are not true.”

Messi is unhappy at how Barca handled the recent coaching change, with Valverde sacked after talks with Xavi emerged and Quique Setien appointed when the former midfielder said he did not want to take over mid-season.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is also frustrated at the club’s squad planning, having hoped Neymar would be brought back last summer, while the players believe the board went back on a financial agreement with the squad over payments as part of the Matchday documentary series.

On the pitch, the 32-year-old has cut a lone figure in attack since the departure of Valverde and amid the absence of Luis Suarez, who will be sidelined for four months after knee surgery.

He hit the first goal in the Setien era as Barca beat Granada 1-0 last month and added two more in a 5-0 win over Leganes, but has not netted in the past two games and is without an away goal in LaLiga since scoring the winner at Atletico Madrid on December 1.

With no back-up striker in the squad, Ousmane Dembele out again and Carles Perez loaned to Roma, Setien has Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati to choose from in attack, with the French forward having to adapt to a central role.

And despite a positive performance at San Mames on Thursday, it is not quite clicking yet.

Standard Sport understands Manchester City are monitoring Messi’s situation at Barca, but manager Pep Guardiola has said that the Argentine will stay at Camp Nou. For the time being at least, he is right.

Even if City wanted to sign Messi, the Premier League champions would struggle to offer a package anywhere near the forward’s current wages of £57.2million per year. And doing so without breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations would be almost impossible. The same goes for any other potential suitor.

But Messi’s entire life is in Barcelona, anyway.

His links to the club are strong: he has been at Camp Nou since the age of 13, through thick and thin, and remembers how the club paid for his treatment for a growth deficiency when he arrived as a talented teenager.

He and his family have no plans to uproot, either. Messi lives with wife Antonella and their three sons just outside Barcelona and has said that those roots may even prevent a return to Argentina (with boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys) one day.

“I have seen him smiling. He seems fine, he loves coming to train, he loves being here, he looks the same as yesterday and the day before,” Setien said ahead of the trip to San Mames.

A dispute with the board will not change all that. Barca have plenty of issues right now, but an imminent departure of their greatest-ever player is not one of them.