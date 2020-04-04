why-“legends-of-tomorrow-season-5-episode-9”-is-delayed??-what’s-the-new-release-date-and-plot???

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow is continuing it’s run on CW. The season has completed eight episodes, and the fans are waiting for the ninth one.The series Legends Of Tomorrow is a show based on the DC comics of the same name. The series began it’s run in the CW network from 2016. Legends Of Tomorrow is set in the same fictional universe as of the other DC characters. The main characters of the series were actually introduced in other DC superhero series prior to its release as a stand-alone one. They made their first appearance in the series, such as The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, etc.The series opened up to critical and commercial acclaim. This prompted the makers to go for a renewal. And, the new seasons turned out to be even better than the first one. So far, the series has had five seasons. The fifth series came out in January 2020 and is continuing it’s run. LoT has already been renewed for a sixth season in January, and we have received confirmation that it won’t be the last one.The fifth season had it’s 8th episode last week on 17th March. And, the ninth one was supposed to release on 24th March 2020. But now, the date has been postponed. Based on our sources, the ninth episode may be back on the 7th or 14th of April 2020. The exact reason for the delay hasn’t been confirmed. But, owing to the current situation, there is no other explanation other than the coronavirus pandemic.Some post-production works related to the new episode, and the rest might not have been completed. So, as public gathering and shooting are limited, the makers must have a hard time completing their work.Some even say that a revised plot will come into play in the ninth season. But, we won’t have any confirmed statements by the official representatives of the series. So, in order to know what exactly the reason is, we might have to wait a bit more, maybe even till the episode is out