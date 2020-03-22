Why Kim Kardashian Is A Good Role Model?

March 21, 2020
why-kim-kardashian-is-a-good-role-model?

Many Hollywood celebrities are role models for their fans. Kim Kardashian is one of them who is empowering and inspiring.

Kim Kardashian, the renowned model, actress and businesswoman from the Kardashian family is quite famous over the social media. She inspires the youth, especially women all over the world. She is hated by many on social media for showing off her wealth. Well, who doesn’t? Many billionaires do it.

Kim is a successful businesswoman with an approximate net worth of $350 million. She has earned a lot even before KKW Beauty got launched in 2017. Recently, she took over a new brand named, SKIMS. She has been indulged in many controversies but it never affected her business anyhow.

She is studying law for bringing change in the legislation for the betterment of the country. She has been outspoken for the recognition of American genocides. That’s not all. She is promoting education.

She is a woman who motivates many. She is undoubtedly a role model for her fans.

Give us your opinions about her in comments. Is she a good role model for you?

