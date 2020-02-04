Why Jurgen Klopp won't manage Liverpool in FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town earned the dream FA Cup replay as they visit the home of arguably the best side in the world this season… only Liverpool’s stars won’t be there.

Jurgen Klopp and his first-team players are now on a winter break, and in order to “respect” that break, the German has dictated that the club’s Under-23 side will face Shrewsbury, who came back from 2-0 down in the original tie to earn a trip to Merseyside.

Premier League clubs are now entering their maiden winter break, and have been told not to arrange any money-spinning friendlies during this time in order to afford the players a proper rest, hence why Klopp has pulled his first team players from the game.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund boss has decided that he is also deserving of some winter rest and will not manage a youthful team at Anfield.

When he first announced his decision, Klopp said: “We will not be there and it will be the kids. I know that is not very popular.

Sticking to his guns: Jurgen Klopp won’t manage Liverpool’s youngsters against Shrewsbury (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“The Premier League asked us to respect the winter break — and that is what we will do.

“We have to respect the players’ welfare.

“They need a rest — a mental rest and physical rest. That is what the winter break is about.

“We had to make these decisions before because players have families.”

Ahead of one of the biggest nights in the club’s history, Shrewsbury have revealed the financial impact Klopp’s decision will have on their coffers.

“It is huge,” said manager Sam Ricketts. “The revenue is vitally important for a club like ours, who is self-sustaining.

“For someone like us if we are playing Liverpool’s first team you are generating £500,000 to £600,000 as opposed to £100,000 to £150,000.

“At a club like ours every penny counts. That is the biggest disappointment — that we will lack revenue.

“That money is an opportunity to build something that lasts us for 10 to 15 years — a real legacy.”

As was the case earlier in the season when Klopp’s first team were unable to face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup due to their Club World Cup commitments, Liverpool’s Neil Critchley will take charge of the youngsters this evening.

“I never thought it would happen once, let alone twice,” he said.

“I’m obviously really looking forward to what hopefully will be a special night.

“If the players play how I know they can play then I’m sure the support we have on the night will be right behind us.

“Hopefully we can make it a great night for everyone.”