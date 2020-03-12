League legend Andrew Johns says bench strength is likely to be a key factor that works against Brisbane, when they line up against North Queensland in Townsville on Friday.

In the first match at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, the Cowboys will start favourites for the match, despite finishing a lowly 14th on the ladder in 2019.

The Broncos have had an entire off-season to ponder their 58-0 thumping at the hands of Parramatta in the first week of the 2019 finals, the club’s worst ever loss.

It’s been a disrupted preparation for the Broncos, with fullback Jack Bird tearing his ACL at training on Wednesday, with his place expected to be taken by Jamayne Isaako.

Bird’s injury, along with a similar injury to Matt Lodge, stretches an already thin Broncos squad, and according to Johns, that will be a real factor come game time, especially with a forecast of rain.

“For me I’m looking at the Broncos, wet weather, and I look at their bench,” Johns told Wide World of Sports for Freddy & Joey’s Tips.

“Their bench looks really thin.

“I find it amazing that one of the captains has only played two first grade games, Patrick Carrigan.”

Johns is tipping the Cowboys to open their new stadium with a victory, labelling North Queensland the “big improvers” for 2020.

League legend Andrew Johns (Vincent Gorham – Wide World of Sports)

New South Wales Origin coach Brad Fittler is also expecting the Cowboys to get the cash, highlighting Brisbane’s inexperience.

“The Broncos have got the youngest footy team in the competition, for our biggest club, I find that amazing,” Fittler said.

Johns and Fittler also expressed concerns over another of last season’s finalists in Cronulla, especially in the wake of confirmation Josh Morris will leave the club after two rounds of the season.

The Sharks face Souths at ANZ Stadium on Saturday,

“The Sharks worry me this year,” Johns said.

“An ageing roster, a few of their key players carrying injuries, Matt Moylan, I’m hearing (Andrew) Fifita hasn’t trained much in the off-season, Josh Dugan, where’s his head at?”

Fittler added: “It’s a lot to take on for a coach, it will be interesting to see what sort of mindset they come out (with).”

Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler run through their tips for every round one match in the video above.