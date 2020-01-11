why-it’s-time-to-celebrate-anne,-the-wildest-bronte-sister

In her bicentenary year, it’s time we recognised Anne as Charlotte and Emily’s equal, argues Tracy Chevalier

I have discovered that there are essentially two camps of Brontë supporters: “Charlottes” and “Emilys”. I am a Charlotte, serious and focused and rather traditional. Emilys are much stranger, more romantic and unpredictable. Why, though, are there so few “Annes”?

Like her two sisters, Anne Brontë also wrote; indeed, she published two novels as opposed to Emily’s one. Anne’s first novel, Agnes Grey, came out in 1847, the same year as Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights, with The Tenant of Wildfell Hall appearing the following year. Agnes Grey is a somewhat standard novel about the trials of a governess in a difficult family, addressing issues Charlotte took up with a more Gothic spin in Jane Eyre. But Wildfell Hall is a different, wilder beast – perhaps too wild for its time.

Like her sisters, Anne initially published under a male pseudonym, Acton Bell. When it was discovered that Wildfell Hall had been written by a woman, there was an awful lot of critical tutting about coarseness and unwomanly topics. The book still sold well (possibly because of the criticism) – so well that within a month a second edition went to print. In it Anne was able to address its critical reception in a preface that defends her decision to write about domestic abuse, boldly stating, “when we have to do with vice and vicious characters, I maintain it is better to depict them as they really are than as they would wish to appear … when I feel it my duty to speak an unpalatable truth, with the help of God, I will speak it …”

Unfortunately, the public criticism of Wildfell Hall clearly affected Charlotte, who was responsible for any decisions about her sister’s work following Anne’s early death in 1849, 11 months after publication. Despite the novel’s initial popularity, Charlotte refrained from bringing out any new edition, saying that the book was a “mistake” because its subject matter did not match Anne’s character. However, in 1854, not long before Charlotte’s own death, a small publisher brought out a cheap edition of Anne’s novel, possibly doing it even greater damage than Charlotte’s initial suppression. Supposedly in the interest of space, the publisher made a series of cuts that weakened both the structure of the book and the character of its heroine. This “mutilated edition”, as it has been dubbed, was reprinted over and over.

Wildfell Hall quickly lost its momentum with the reading public and was submerged under all the attention paid to Anne’s sisters’ flashier successes. Anne was the quiet sister in life, and was doomed to be so in posterity as well, with her books always compared to her siblings’ output rather than to other novels of the time. That was, and still is, an unfair way of assessing her – as is the unfortunate mutilated edition, which is still in circulation. Luckily, publishers are more considerate now, and this month sees the publication of a new Folio Society edition, which, like the 1992 Oxford University Press edition, restores the book to the way Anne intended it, and includes her all-important preface.