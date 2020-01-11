why-it’s-time-to-celebrate-anne,-the-wildest-bronte-sister

In her bicentenary year, it’s time we recognised Anne as Charlotte and Emily’s equal, argues Tracy Chevalier
I have discovered that there are essentially two camps of Brontë supporters: “Charlottes” and “Emilys”. I am a Charlotte, serious and focused and rather traditional. Emilys are much stranger, more romantic and unpredictable. Why, though, are there so few “Annes”?
Like her two sisters, Anne Brontë also wrote; indeed, she published two novels as opposed to Emily’s one. Anne’s first novel, Agnes Grey, came out in 1847, the same year as Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights, with The Tenant of Wildfell Hall appearing the following year. Agnes Grey is a somewhat standard novel about the trials of a governess in a difficult family, addressing issues Charlotte took up with a more Gothic spin in Jane Eyre. But Wildfell Hall is a different, wilder beast – perhaps too wild for its time.
Like her sisters, Anne initially published under a male pseudonym, Acton Bell. When it was discovered that Wildfell Hall had been written by a woman, there was an awful lot of critical tutting about coarseness and unwomanly topics. The book still sold well (possibly because of the criticism) – so well that within a month a second edition went to print. In it Anne was able to address its critical reception in a preface that defends her decision to write about domestic abuse, boldly stating, “when we have to do with vice and vicious characters, I maintain it is better to depict them as they really are than as they would wish to appear … when I feel it my duty to speak an unpalatable truth, with the help of God, I will speak it …”
Unfortunately, the public criticism of Wildfell Hall clearly affected Charlotte, who was responsible for any decisions about her sister’s work following Anne’s early death in 1849, 11 months after publication. Despite the novel’s initial popularity, Charlotte refrained from bringing out any new edition, saying that the book was a “mistake” because its subject matter did not match Anne’s character. However, in 1854, not long before Charlotte’s own death, a small publisher brought out a cheap edition of Anne’s novel, possibly doing it even greater damage than Charlotte’s initial suppression. Supposedly in the interest of space, the publisher made a series of cuts that weakened both the structure of the book and the character of its heroine. This “mutilated edition”, as it has been dubbed, was reprinted over and over.
Wildfell Hall quickly lost its momentum with the reading public and was submerged under all the attention paid to Anne’s sisters’ flashier successes. Anne was the quiet sister in life, and was doomed to be so in posterity as well, with her books always compared to her siblings’ output rather than to other novels of the time. That was, and still is, an unfair way of assessing her – as is the unfortunate mutilated edition, which is still in circulation. Luckily, publishers are more considerate now, and this month sees the publication of a new Folio Society edition, which, like the 1992 Oxford University Press edition, restores the book to the way Anne intended it, and includes her all-important preface.
The Tenant of Wildfell Hall is by no means a perfect book. Its putative protagonist, Gilbert Markham, is an irritating young man whose smug arrogance, presumption and almost wilful lack of self-understanding makes me want to shake him. He is an underpowered match for the novel’s true protagonist, the impressive Helen Huntingdon. The book also has a clumsy (though common for the era) framed structure, with Gilbert recounting the story of his attraction and attachment to Helen through a series of letters to a brother-in-law we neither know nor care about. (Since Anne’s work is so often compared to her sisters’, I will succumb to it here by saying that Wuthering Heights is also awkwardly structured, with frames within frames. Perhaps that is why Jane Eyre is still regarded as the masterpiece of all the Brontës’ work – Charlotte used a simple, straightforward first-person narration. See, I am a Charlotte.)
But the central section of Wildfell Hall – 250 pages of a diary Helen thrusts at Gilbert to account for her mysterious behaviour towards him – is so magnificent, so surprising and explosive and real, that I can forgive the clumsiness of its set-up. The events and feelings Helen relates are so sensational – for the time and for now – that Anne Brontë would have found it improper to have her heroine express these things to Gilbert face to face.
The diary is a markedly assured exploration of addiction and abuse, and of that unfortunate classic female trope of being attracted to a Bad Man whom you think you can reform. It starts with the younger Helen’s description of tedious, unsuitable men who want to marry her, and her “rescue” from them by handsome, lively Arthur Huntingdon, one of literature’s most finely drawn cads, who unfortunately likes his drink too much.
Reading this section is like watching the proverbial car crash in slow motion, complete with the reader shouting, “Stop! Don’t do it!” as Helen is reeled in by Huntingdon’s careless charm. Where are her girlfriends to warn her off? She doesn’t seem to have any – just an aunt who doesn’t like Huntingdon but suggests only boring old men as alternatives; and a young friend who makes almost as disastrous a marriage as Helen’s. It is a stark reminder of the limited opportunities even a woman of intelligence and reasonable means had at that time.
The Huntingdons’ marriage slowly disintegrates as alcohol and predatory women take hold. It is heartbreaking to witness Helen’s growing realisation that her husband is not going to change, no matter how loving and persuasive she tries to be; indeed, he just gets worse, and drags her and their young son down with him. Many wives have been there; even now, with the freedoms 21st-century women enjoy, many still don’t leave abusive relationships.
The very remarkable thing is that Helen Huntingdon does leave, unheard-of as such an action was at the time. For the sake of little Arthur, whose father has begun plying him with drink and teaching him to swear, Helen hatches a plan and manages to escape. The fortitude and strength required to achieve this makes it all the more galling that her “reward” is the wet, clueless Gilbert Markham. I am not sure Anne Brontë intended him to be quite so unappealing, but at least he is not Huntingdon, and he has the perceptiveness to immediately recognise Helen’s moral superiority to him.
How was Anne Brontë able to write so accurately about bad marriages and substance abuse? Of course it is possible to write about what you have not experienced yourself; that’s what imagination is for. As a writer myself, and one who values privacy, I try to avoid bringing too much of an author’s biography into an analysis of her work. But Helen Huntingdon’s account of falling for the wrong man, and in particular his worsening treatment of her and his addiction-induced decline, rings so emotionally true that I can’t resist scrutinising Anne’s own life for clues to this verisimilitude. And some of it, at least, lies in plain sight.
Besides, it is almost irresistible to delve into the Brontës’ world. Of course, their lives have been raked over and mythologised so much that many aspects are exaggerated. For instance, we tend to think of them as having been isolated up on the moors, with little company but their own – all very gothic, with wind and rain and ghosts. The reality was different. The parsonage the Brontë children lived in backed on to the moors, sure, but Haworth was a reasonably busy village, and their father, the Reverend Patrick Brontë, would have had people in and out of his study all day long. As adults Charlotte, Emily and Anne would have played their parts as the vicar’s daughters, visiting the sick and needy. Their much-loved servants, Martha Brown and Tabby Aykroyd, brought energy and gossip in from outside. In other words, the Brontës were not isolated, but embedded in the community.
Still, they were a curious family, awash with death (two other sisters and their mother died when they were children), prone to making up elaborate stories in magical kingdoms, and with a father so out of touch that he took his meals alone and didn’t even realise his three daughters were writing novels in the dining room a mere eight feet from his study.
Anne, Emily and Charlotte were a tight-knit sisterhood, but there was of course a fourth sibling: their brother, Branwell, who cast a long shadow over the whole family. Branwell the favoured only son, of whom great things were expected – university, or art school, or something. Branwell, who joined his sisters in adolescent make-believe, creating alternative worlds springing from his box of toy soldiers, making tiny books and magazines, writing poetry. He was taught to paint but was frankly a terrible artist. He tried working as a station clerk for the nascent railways and was a failure. He tutored for the family Anne worked for as a governess, and had an affair with the wife, wrecking his and his sister’s employment. He began to drink, to gamble, to take opium. He frequented the Black Bull, the local pub a minute’s walk from the Parsonage, so much that it still has a “Branwell’s chair”. He was a mess, and in classic addict fashion, he dragged down everyone around him.
While she was writing The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, Anne was also looking after her wreck of a brother, along with her sisters and even their father, who had to have his son sleep with him in his bed to keep him safe after Branwell set fire to his own bed. Anne saw first-hand what alcoholism could do to a man, and how it affected his family – the bargaining, the guilt, the hope, the desperation. No wonder Helen Huntingdon’s account rings so true: Anne was living it as she was writing it. Three months after Wildfell Hall was published, Branwell died. This too she anticipated in the text, with painful accuracy.
What Anne didn’t know was that, three months later, her beloved Emily, the sister she was closest to, would die of tuberculosis; and that she herself would succumb to it five months later in Scarborough, where she and Charlotte had gone because Anne wanted to see the sea one last time. If only Charlotte had not been such a Charlotte about it all – cautious, judgmental, clear about how she felt people ought to view her sister. Then The Tenant of Wildfell Hall might have been republished sooner, in the first blush of its success, and flourished to become a classic alongside her sisters’ now better-known works. Perhaps this new edition of the novel, in the bicentenary year of Anne’s birth, will finally bring more “Annes” forward to rival all the Charlottes and Emilys out there. She deserves that.
