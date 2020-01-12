Pro skater Vanessa Bauer has been forced to sit out week two of Dancing on Ice after an accident during training earlier this week.

Thankfully, she and celeb partner Perri Kiely have already performed their routine as part of the first batch of couples in week one, topping the leaderboard with a score of 27.5. But Vanessa had been set to take part in the group numbers on Sunday evening and is now confined to the sofa while she recovers.

Speaking on the show, Perri told hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: “She had, like, concussion and she really did hurt herself, so I’m flying solo today.”

Vanessa managed to trip and skid face-first into the barrier of the ice-rink – a moment which was captured on camera.

This led to severe bruising and concussion.

“As funny as I thought my fall was, head injuries are no joke and the consequences can be very serious,” she wrote on Instagram. “The medics have advised me to take the week off performing, so I’m gutted that I can’t perform in the group numbers this weekend. I feel fine but @itv is super cautious and really takes care of us skaters which is why I went through SO many tests.

“Although I feel ok I am not allowed to skate this weekend. For the sake of my health I have to rest my brain.⁣”

But she’s set to return soon, commenting: “@realperrikiely and I will be back for the next week with an amazing number for you to see!”

And as she settled in to watch the show on TV, she wrote: “Feels wrong to watch from here but I’m so excited to watch my Dancing on Ice family…”

Dancing on Ice continues on Sundays on ITV