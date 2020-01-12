This week’s Dancing On Ice will see one of the professional skaters missing from the line-up – as Vanessa Bauer is forced to sit on the sidelines.

The professional skater confirmed on the Dancing On Ice Instagram page that she won’t be taking to the ice with partner Perri Kiely this week after being told to take the week off performing.

So just what happened to Vanessa and why is she missing this week’s show – and will Perri have to perform with somebody else?

Here’s what you need to know…

Why is Vanessa Bauer missing from Dancing On Ice this week?

Vanessa is missing from the Dancing On Ice line-up this week after she suffered concussion following a nasty fall in rehearsals.

The skating star crashed head-first into the side of the rink – sharing footage of the tumble on Instagram.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

However she announced on Sunday that she’s been advised by medics not to appear this weekend – admitting she is ‘gutted’ to be missing the show.

‘I feel completely fine, however, the medics have advised me to take the week off performing,’ Vanessa said.

‘So I’m gutted that I can’t perform the group numbers this weekend. ‘However, I wish Perri and everyone else a massive good luck for the show. I can’t wait to watch it!’

Will Perri Kiely have to perform with a different partner this week?

While Vanessa might be having to rest up – and will miss this weekend’s group routines – it won’t impact upon her progress with Perry in the competition.

That’s because the pair were one of six couples who made their debut on the ice last weekend – with the other six couples in the competition performing this Sunday instead.

This week will see the first elimination of the series, with whoever is ranked in last place this Sunday competing in the skate-off against Trisha Goddard, who is already in the bottom two.

However Perri and Vanessa are due to return to the ice next weekend, after they topped the judges’ scoreboard last Sunday and were voted through to next weekend following the public vote.

So fingers crossed that Vanessa has made a full recovery by then.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV on Sunday night at 6pm.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Dancing on Ice’s Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers want to perform ‘steamier’ same-sex routines





