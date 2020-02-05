Why is Mizzou basketball so bad offensively? Let us count the ways

Mizzou forward Kobe Brown gets pressure from Northern Kentucky guard Trevon Faulkner on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the first half of a game at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

At what point is it just embarrassing?Related: Are we past that point?The grousing about Mizzou hoops is reminiscent of the Kim Anderson days.Sure, yes, before we get any deeper into this, let’s point out that center Jeremiah Tilmon and guard Mark Smith have been injured for the Mizzou basketball team (10-12). But it’s not like they were Doug Smith and Anthony Peeler when they were healthy.The players epitomized their coach in the late-December Braggin’ Rights Win against Illinois – the Tigers played tough, smart defense. And in that game, Dru Smith and Javon Pickett carried the team with confident offense.Since that point, the Tigers have won three games. One against Chicago State, literally the lowest-ranked team on kenpom.com. In Southeastern Conference play, the Tigers are now 2-7 after Tuesday’s latest flub. How bad is Mizzou? The Tigers set a record for most consecutive free throws made in NCAA history … and lost both games the streak covered.What’s frustrating is that this conference is not as dominant as it has been in recent years. Yet Mizzou still disappoints with its lack of discipline and points offensively. Coach Cuonzo Martin expressed his frustration in the postgame radio show – he sounded like a columnist or Columbia or St. Louis sports fan all winter.Some context for how bad it is:The Tigers are dead-last in the SEC in points per 100 possessions (or adjusted offensive efficiency, as calculated on kempom.com). In fact, the Tigers are 181st in the nation in that stat, one notch below St. Joseph’s, the 4-18 team from the Atlantic-10. In Tuesday’s loss at Texas A&M, the Tigers missed many shots near the basket, as they do. And they missed many 3-pointers (20 misses of 27 attempts), as they do.Some quick numbers from Tuesday’s 68-51 loss at Texas A&M:Three: The most field goals made by any Tiger (Xavier Pinson, 3 for 7).Two: 3-pointers made by Pinson (he was the only Tiger to make more than one)

Start your digital subscription for our lowest intro price – only 99 cents for the first month.

One: Tiger to have more than four rebounds (Mitchell Smith had 11)Zero: Tigers who scored in double-figures.Torrence Watson is just hard to watch. One has to wonder, from a confidence standpoint, what could’ve happened if he hit the potential game-winning, buzzer-beating 3 he missed last month. But here we are, deep into his second season in Columbia, and he is a liability. On Tuesday in College Station, he played his most minutes since Nov. 26 (28 minutes) and he shot 2 for 11 from the field.He could pour in the scoring at Whitfield, but in college, his shot has been wretched. From 3-point range this season, he is shooting 28.8 percent, which is bad as is. But then consider this. In two games he exploded from 3, one against a terrible team (8 for 13 against Chicago State) and one against a terrific team (5 for 8 at West Virginia). So let’s take out both of those games. In the rest of the games, Watson made just 17 of 83 3-point attempts.That’s 20.4 percent in 20 games.Statistically, he’s regressed since his freshman season. Last year, he shot 36.5 percent overall from the field; this year, 28.9. Last year, he averaged 7.1 points per game; this year, 5.5.I definitely thought Dru Smith would be better. I praised him after his performance against Xavier (22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists).A good ball-handler does his best to get teammates involved – but must also have a better gauge on when to try to take over the game himself. Dru failed at this on Tuesday. He scored just four points (0 for 4 from the floor) along with his seven assists.In non-conference play, he shot 47.4 percent from the field. In conference play, he shot 37 percent.Why isn’t Jeremiah Tilmon better? Coaching is hard. We know this because we know how much Martin wants Tilmon to be great. He loves the young man. But Jeremiah Tilmon should be better by now. Year three. Before his injury this season (he returned to limited action on Tuesday), there was just so much inconsistency. The “foul trouble thing” isn’t as bad as previous seasons, but it’s reared its head at times. Tilmon should be so good that he’s feared. He averages 8.5 points and 4.2 rebounds, which indeed is rather average.Next up for Mizzou? Arkansas, which lost in overtime on Tuesday to No. 11 Auburn. Arkandas’ Mason Jones has averaged 27.2 points in the past six games.After that, Mizzou is at No. 18 Louisiana State.Then, that Auburn team comes to town. Those Tigers could be in the top-10 by then. Meanwhile, Mizzou’s Tigers can’t even crack the top-10 of the SEC.

While other SEC teams are building traction under new coaching regimes, the Tigers continue to spin their wheels in Cuonzo Martin’s third season.

Mizzou forward Kobe Brown gets pressure from Northern Kentucky guard Trevon Faulkner on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the first half of a game at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com