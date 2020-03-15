Why is Lisa Maffia getting quarantined? Does she have coronavirus? Read to find out all about it.

Lisa Maffia has affirmed she’s been isolated as she’s at “high risk” of having the coronavirus.

Despite the fact that she hasn’t been determined to have Covid-19, the artist says she’s been advised to remain at home for about two weeks and dodge contact with loved ones.

In a post on Instagram, she clarified: “I’ve been told it’s best to go in quarantine for two weeks at home so keep your mask on and don’t have contact with friends and family.

“Because I have been on tour for so long and around so many people I am high risk at having coronavirus.

“So I am staying in this bed for two weeks. Can you get someone to help pay my bills please.”

Lisa had been out and about with individual music stars Eve and Maya.

She had been expected to perform today with So Solid Crew at an irregular gig at London’s o2.

After the fans asked her whether she would be able to join the band back on stage, she replied: ” I won’t be at the show this evening, sweetheart…

“Make sure you sing all my parts loud for me.”

The main big-name determined to have the infection was Hollywood entertainer Tom Hanks.

The star and his significant other Rita Wilson have tried positive for Covid-19, during an excursion Down Under and they are currently self-separating for 14 days.

Hanks, 63, came back to Twitter today to share a snap of the pair from in secret and give fans a report on their condition.

The Big star tweeted: “Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us.

“We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.

“There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.

“We are taking it one day at a time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?

“Remember, despite all of the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanks.”