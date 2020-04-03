why-is-google-suddenly-letting-an-ease-on-their-earlier-ban-on-advertisements-related-to-covid-19?-what-changed?-read-for-all-details.

During this time of a global crisis that the whole world is going through Google is now reportedly planning to lift the ban of advertisements related to COVID-19 on its platforms amid the unprecedented deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

Why Did Google Suddenly Plan On Lifting The Ban On Advertisements Related To COVID-19?

In the recent turn of events, Alphabet Inc’s Google will now allow some of its clients to run ads by changing its limitation policy around some sensitive events which it now plans on extending to political organizations.

Due to the turn of events in this global scenario, it is safe to assume that Google has taken a decision on easing on ads related to the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier it was reported that the company had blocked many as tens of thousands of ads online that were looking to capitalize on COVID-19.

Google Will Now Allow Only-Genuine And Related Topics Out To The Public!

Moreover, there will be a public announcement in the next few days regarding this policy change where Google will also address how other advertisers such as consumer brands will be allowed to reference coronavirus and related terms in ads in lieu of the recent turn of event.

This change has been done to allow genuine cause including the government entities, hospitals, medical providers, and NGOs who want to get some true and relevant information out to the public. Those types of genuine advertisers will be allowed to start advertising this week. We will see how much ease does Google allow as they earlier did put a restriction on advertisements that intended to capitalize on the issue of the Coronavirus attack. We will know until further statements are made by Google.