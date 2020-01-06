why-is-eastenders-not-on-tonight-and-when-is-it-back?

It’s been a dramatic old time in EastEnders over the Christmas and New Year periods.

From Phil (Steve McFadden) attempting to take revenge on Keanu (Danny Walters) after learning he is the father of Sharon (Letitia Dean)’s unborn child, through to Linda Carter (Kellie Bright)’s continued spiral into alcoholism, we’ve been hooked on the soap over the past few weeks.

Tonight however we’re missing out – as our usual Monday trip to Albert Square is missing from the schedule.

That’s right folks, there’s no EastEnders on tonight – so just where has it gone and when will it be back?

Here’s what you need to know…

Why is EastEnders not on tonight?

There’s no big mystery as to why EastEnders is not on tonight – it’s simply having the night off due to live football on BBC One.

The channel is showing live coverage of the third-round FA Cup clash between Arsenal and Leeds, which begins at 7.30pm and goes on until 10pm.

The match, which is at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, is due to kick off at 7.56pm – one minute later than usual as part of the FA’s Head’s Up campaign to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The live coverage will also feature the draw for the fourth round of the Cup, just prior to kick-off at 7.35pm.

Those matches are scheduled to be played on the weekend of Saturday 25 January.

When is EastEnders back on BBC One?

The good news is that you’re only missing one night’s worth of EastEnders as the show will be back tomorrow night.

You can catch it at the usual Tuesday night time of 7.30pm on BBC One.

As always if you miss any episodes you can catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Tuesday night’s instalment will see Gray (Toby Alexander-Smith) become frustrated when Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) cannot give him the news he is hoping for – while Mo (Laila Morse) suggests that the Slaters should conduct a seance to try and contact Daniel (Ade Edmondson).





