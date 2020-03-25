why-ingles-would-rather-quit-nba-than-deal-with-covid-19

Aussie NBA star Joe Ingles admits he would rather walk away from his glittering basketball career with the Utah Jazz than risk his son’s health as the globe battles the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ingles like many athletes around the world, had a shockingly close call with coronavirus.

Two of his teammates, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for the virus earlier the month which forced the NBA to suspend the season and follow the advice of medical experts as the league plays their part in overcoming the pandemic.

Fortunately for the Aussie, when tested for coronavirus his results came back negative.

Rudy Gobert Joe Ingles (Getty)

But the 32-year-old admits he has a much different perspective of the pandemic, admitting he’d rather quit his basketball career to protect his three-year-old son who was diagnosed with autism and who also has a weaker immune system.

“I have a really different perspective on it because I have a child that could be really affected,” Ingles said.

“Jacob (Joe’s son), with his autism and his immune system, we’ve had so many experiences in his three and half years of him getting a cough and Mila (Joe’s daughter) having the exact same thing, they’re twins, so they pass everything on to each other.

“Her sickness goes for three days, his sickness goes for ten. I’ve got pictures of it, if people want to see a reality of what it looks like, a kid with a bad immune system being sick, I can put those pictures up to prove how much it hits them.

“If you had to tell me you could never play again to protect Jacob from this, I’d walk away and fly to Australia and never play another game in my life. I’d be very content.”

The Aussie doubled down on his stance to protect his young son.

Proving his point, Ingles insisted he’d pack up right away and head to the airport to return to Australia and leave behind his career.

“I could walk out this gym with the clothes on me and go to the airport, like I would have zero issues. I wouldn’t want to put my family through that,” he said.

“I wouldn’t want to put Jacob through that, I don’t want to put his sister through that, and I definitely don’t want to put his mother through that.

“If they said to me, ‘we’re shut down for the rest of year,’ I wouldn’t be mad about it because I’ve got a different perspective and different opinion because of my son.”