why-i’m-mugging-off-love-island’s-fast-fashion

Unlike the contestants of Love Island, whenever I received a notification on my phone last summer, it was rarely because I’d ‘got a text!’

More often than not, it was signalling the arrival of a delivery company email telling me that my latest online shopping order had been delivered.

I had package after package of cheap high street clothing arriving on my doorstep and it was absolutely addictive.

I’m ashamed to say that most of it was bought as a result of seeing one of the Love Island girls or someone on Instagram wearing something on-trend and then wanting it for myself.

I wasn’t alone in pursuing a summer wardrobe inspired by the ITV2 hit-reality show.

When Yewande Biala wore a floral white dress for her first date with Danny Williams, it sold out within hours, and Missguided reported that after a contestant wore an item of clothing on the show, they expected sales to increase by 300 to 500 per cent.

I’m embarrassed to admit it, but most of what I bought over summer is now at the back of my wardrobe, unlikely to see the light of day ever again. Some of it has already been worn out, obviously not made to last – but most of it just won’t be what I want to wear when the sun does finally reappear.

Unfortunately, this habit of excessively buying clothes wasn’t just an irresponsible way to spend my money.

According to a 2019 survey by Oxfam, fast fashion emits more harmful emissions in the UK per minute than driving a car around the world six times. In fact, the fashion sector is the second most polluting industry globally, more dangerous for our environment than aviation and nautical shipping combined.

To cut a long story short, buying clothes at the rate we do (the UK purchases two tonnes of clothes per minute) is massively fuelling climate change.

It also sheds a new light on the Love Island partnership with low budget clothing brand I Saw It First, or the inevitable brand deals that follow for the contestant.

Whether they realise it or not, Molly-Mae Hague’s deal with PrettyLittleThing, Tommy Fury’s BooHoo Man discount codes or Amber Gill’s £1million partnership with Miss Pap – each advertised to their millions of followers on Instagram – are all encouraging people to buy more and more clothes, and therefore pushing an increasingly unsustainable practise.

Of course, brand deals with influencers are lucrative for a reason.

When I was guilty of extensively buying into fast fashion culture over the summer, it wasn’t as simple as just purchasing a top worn by someone off Love Island – I was buying into a lifestyle, too.

It was easy to imagine myself on holiday with my friends, lounging in the sun and having the time of my life, all whilst wearing a brand new outfit. I envisaged how confident I might feel, my mood lifting at the thought of looking as stylish as the stars who were inspiring me to browse the online shops.

But this was rarely the case. Unfortunately for me, I remained in an overcrowded club on student night with my new so-cheap-it’s almost-see-through top on, whilst the people who had enticed me to buy it were attending a celebrity launch party for another low-cost clothing collection.

But that was last summer. Six months on there’s a new series of Love Island hitting our screens and environmental concerns have become increasingly urgent.

For example, the term ‘climate emergency’ was 100 times more common in September of 2019 than it had been the year before, an increase in awareness that has changed my attitudes towards how I shop. Companies involved in sustainability such as clothing brand BirdSong London, wardrobe rental service Hurr and marketplace app Depop have made me realise that fast fashion isn’t an essential – there is a way to feel good about the clothes I wear, whilst also supporting our planet.

It’s fair to say my head has been turned.

In 2020, I‘ve decided to only buy second-hand clothes or items from truly sustainable brands.

As a former shopping addict whose main pastime was to try and recreate the wardrobes of influencers and celebrities, I know it’ll be a challenge. But as someone who cares about our planet, it’s a change I know I need to make.

Sorry fast fashion, I’m mugging you off.

