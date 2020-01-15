why-huma-stayed-mum-on-relationship-with-mudassir-aziz:-nazar-lag-jati-hai

Instagram

Huma Qureshi is riding high on the success of her last Netflix release ‘Leila’ but the actress seems shy when it comes to accepting her relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz. The two came into the sight of media when in September; Huma posted a special birthday message for her partner who in turn replied with the same emotions.

Since then, eyes have been on the two as they have been constant in exuding love for each other on social media. While she has never been upfront about the bond she shared with Mudassar, when asked about it, Huma replied, “I’ve never spoken about my personal life.”

“I’m very happy with the way my life is headed, where I am headed emotionally and personally but I choose not to talk about it,” Hindustan Times quoted her as saying.

Huma on why she is quiet on her relationship

Even more when she was confronted with the question if there’s a behind her staying mum; she joked, “Nazar lag jaati hai.”

While the two are sticking to their pact on not accepting their love to the media, they don’t seem to ditch social media. Of late, Huma documented her time with Mudassar on Instagram.

Instagram

The Pati Patni Aur Woh director too put up a cute picture earlier this month on the platform writing, “Make smiles happen! Let the new year bring into each one of our lives reasons to smile… and when we find a reason… let us hold on to it for dear life! Here’s looking at #2020 with my favourite reason to smile @iamhumaq right by me!”

New Year in Prague

The two apparently ringed into the new year in Prague as the couple has been vacationing in Europe and Huma even shared a snap of the two making their love evident. She wrote, “01.01.2020 Prague Old Town #HappyNewYear #Prague #oldtown #europe #travel #tales Thank you life for all the good things and a glorious year and decade ahead …. @mudassar_as_is #boom.”

Instagram

The actress made her debut in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur eight years ago in 2012. In just a small span of time, she has even made it to Hollywood and will be seen making her debut there in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

Huma has acted in a limited number of films which she justified earlier in an interview saying that she only want to work in those projects that appeal to her.

“If at a point, I feel like doing a masala film… and I’ve done masala and commercial films, but I feel like mera dil hona chahiye commercial film karne ko. My heart needs to be in it. I’m quite a simple person like that,” she said.