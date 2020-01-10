why-having-a-fat-tongue-could-be-to-blame-for-your-snoring - 

Open your mouth and stick out your tongue all the way, while looking in the mirror.

If you cannot see your entire uvula – the ball-like protrusion that hangs down from the roof – you have a fat tongue, and may be at greater risk of loud snoring, and sleep apnoea.

Sleep apnoea, which causes the breathing to stop and start frequently during the night makes people wake up randomly, breaking sleep cycles and affects around 13 per cent of men and six per cent of women in Britain.

It can leave people fatigued and suffering mood swings as well as increasing the risk of high blood pressure and stroke.

Scientists knew that the condition was more likely in people who were overweight or obese, and that it improved when they lost weight, but until now they did not know why.

A new study, from the University of Pennsylvania, found that when people lose weight in their body, they also lose weight in their tongue.

And they discovered that every extra one per cent tongue weight loss equated to a one per cent reduction in the risk of sleep apnoea.

“Most clinicians, and even experts in the sleep apnoea world, have not typically focused on fat in the tongue for treating sleep apnea,” said Dr Richard Schwab, chief of Sleep Medicine at the university.

“Now that we know tongue fat is a risk factor and that sleep apnoea improves when tongue fat is reduced, we have established a unique therapeutic target that we’ve never had before.”