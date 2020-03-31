why-has-netflix-canceled-bojack-horseman-after-season-6?-here’s-what-we-know.

Since Bojack Horseman returned with a sixth season in January, this year, fans are already looking forward to the seventh season. The show has been receiving overwhelming responses from fans and they are already looking forward to a seventh season already!

When Is Bojack Horseman Season 7 Going To Air On Netflix?

However, sadly enough like all good things the show also came to an end with their final sixth season. Netflix made this announcement and the show is not getting renewed any further.

As fans saw the sixth season has been split into two parts, just to ensure that it gets the proper send-off that the show deserves. So, Season 6 and Episode 16, served as a planned series finale for the show, which nicely ties off the major character arcs and gave them the deserved closure.As you can see even the Twitteraccount has made it clear that the sixth season episode were in fact the final one.

Are you ready for this, Hollywoo??? The final episodes of BoJack Horseman are now streaming on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/xL91KvZUh9 — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) January 31, 2020

Is There Going To Be Another Season Despite The Cancelation News?

Although Bob Waksberg confirmed that the show is indeed canceled and there is no seven the season happening, he also said that he felt like the show could have continued for a couple of more years. The story could havecontinued for atleast two more seasons it seems .

Moreover, Fans should not lose hope as we saw Bojack although serving prison time but he was ready to get his life back on track for good. So we never know when he might return with a new chapter of his lie waiting to get unravelled. You never know when our modern day hero might come back with new set of life lessons to teach us.