The Voice is back tonight, but one person not returning for the show’s ninth series is Jennifer Hudson.

The Oscar-winning actress and singer had been a judge on the show for the last three years and became a huge hit with viewers, thanks to iconic moments like an unplanned sing-off with Tom Jones.

So why is Jennifer Hudson not on The Voice anymore? Read on to find out…

Why has Jennifer Hudson left the voice?

The multi-talented performer has had to give up her chair to Meghan Trainor so she can focus on her other upcoming projects.

The star tweeted back in September: ‘Hey y’all! I’m sad to share that I won’t be able to join my friends in the red chair for @thevoiceuk this season due to filming commitments here in the States’

Hey y’all! I’m sad to share that I won’t be able to join my friends in the red chair for @thevoiceuk this season due to filming commitments here in the States. I sure will miss my UK family, but I’ll be back soon for ‘Cats’ and ‘Respect’! Throw some shoes for me in the mean time. — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 26, 2019

She stole the show in Cats, which got a mauling from critics and is set to be a financial bomb but her take on the classic tune Memory was met with acclaim.

She’s also been busy filming and preparing for the release of her Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.

The biopic of the Queen of Soul is set to be released on 14 August 2020.

Could this get the star her second Oscar after her win in 2007 for Dreamgirls?

Ain’t No Way for us to tell right now, but we Think it could happen.

The Voice airs tonight at 8: 30pm on ITV

