why-harry’s-not-with-meghan-yet

Prince Harry is set to jet back across the Atlantic this week to be reunited with Meghan Markle after crunch talks with the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got their way at the royal family’s crisis summit – but the Queen made it plain she is deeply upset they are quitting, The Sun reports.

After the Sandringham talks, Her Majesty released a statement saying the couple will be allowed to step down from their duties and spend time in Canada.

She said: “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more inde­pendent life.”

media_camera The Norwich Gates on the Sandringham Estate where Prince Harry met with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss his future with the royal family. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

RELATED: Harry and William’s furious row

Harry flew back to the UK for the crisis summit while Meghan waited at the couple’s $26 million Vancouver mansion during the talks.

The Prince is expected to fly back to his wife and baby Archie this week. Harry is scheduled to host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace later this week. It will be streamed live across the royal family and Rugby League World Cup 2021’s social media channels.

After the engagement it’s understood he will rejoin Meghan and Archie at the plush Canadian pad where they spent their extended Christmas break.

It’s not known who owns the mansion, with the rumoured owner, a controversial mining tycoon, recently denying it was his.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his support to the Sussexes and said most Canadians would welcome the couple making the country their home.

Mr Trudeau said: “I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still lots of discussions to have.

“There are still a lot of decisions to be taken by the royal family, by the Sussexes themselves, as to what level of engagement they choose to have.”

media_camera Meghan and Prince Harry will be reunited soon. Picture: Jackson/Getty Images

RELATED: Hidden ‘power play’ in Queen’s statement

The couple will now go through a “period of transition” where they will “create a new life as a young family” and spend time in both Canada and the UK.

The summit, which took almost four hours, took place between the Queen, Prince Charles, and brothers William and Harry.

The fine details of the agreement – especially the controversial issue of who will fund the couple’s new life – will be thrashed out over the next few days.

In a deeply personal and sad statement, the Queen said she was “entirely supportive” of their bid to “create a new life”.

But she emphasised that she – and the rest of the royals including Charles and William – wanted the couple to stay.

In an unusually personal message signed off by Her Majesty, she said: “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

media_camera The royals at Buckingham Palace watch a military fly-past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force. Picture: Tolga Akmen / AFP

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Why Harry’s not with Meghan yet