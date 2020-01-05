why-everything-we-know-about-weight-gain-and-dieting-is-wrong

For nearly two decades, bariatric surgeon Dr Andrew Jenkinson has treated thousands of people with obesity. In the second part of our exclusive serialisation of his new book, Why We Eat (Too Much), he debunks the myths around dieting and weight-loss.

Our old-fashioned understanding of obesity is slowly being challenged. Many scientists are realising that it is not the quantity of calories that are available in the food supply to a population that will affect obesity levels: it is the quality of the food available that causes obesity. Natural foods do not make populations fat. If a grain, oil and sugar based diet is fed to any population of people high levels of obesity occur.

Contrary to popular belief, our metabolism isn’t under our control and can vary dramatically depending on how much we eat. In those who diet a lot, their weight set-point – the level of energy (fat) storage that our brain calculates is necessary for our survival – shifts. The more diets you’ve been on, the higher your weight set-point and the slower your metabolism, because your body wants to protect you.

Why (most) diets don’t work

Low calorie diets

Very low calorie diets (600–1,200kcal/day) like LighterLife or SlimFast generally use meal-replacement shakes and soups and by definition are not sustainable if you want to have a good quality of life (i.e. be able to eat). Low-calorie diets cause changes in our metabolism. In the long run they raise your set-point, meaning that when you come off the diet you will regain all your lost weight and then some more until your new weight set-point is reached.