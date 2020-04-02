why-eddie-was-filthy-with-tj-interview

Eddie McGuire has defended himself over a fiery exchange with 9News reporter Tony Jones that sent the footy world into a spin last night.

McGuire took issue with Jones’ persistent questioning over whether Collingwood would give members refunds if they rang up and asked for one, given many people are experiencing financial hardship at the moment and there is no guarantee the AFL will return to the field in 2020.

McGuire did not directly answer the question, although he did say that clubs were always there to help those in need.

TJ and Eddie go head-to-head on refunds

In a passionate segment during Footy Classified, McGuire was given space to explain his stance on membership refunds, finishing with this statement: “If you have no money of course we’ll look after you.”

That led Caroline Wilson to ask why he hadn’t given that answer to Jones, igniting another robust exchange:

Caro: So why didn’t you answer the question when Tony asked you?

Eddie: I couldn’t get it away. I’ll tell you what, if I said ‘ring tomorrow, we’ll give you your money back’, that’s fine because we won’t have to worry about having a show next week, there’ll be no football. It’s a bit like the virus at the moment, we’re trying to spread it there … And people, Caro, we don’t know. If I say tonight, right we’ll give all the memberships back because we’re right, we’re staying…

Caro: No, he didn’t say that, he said if someone rang up would you give it back and you were banging on about the susso workers.

Eddie: No, I was putting it in context. The clubs are built out of the great depression…

Caro: I can understand your frustration but you weren’t answering the question and there are media people who are getting sick of being picked on as well by the way.

Eddie: Oh boo hoo. Oh really? Oh give us a spell Caro. We’re talking about responsibility in media, we (the media) can say anything we like and then people have to mop up the next day.

Caro: No boo hoo to the people … it’s irresponsible to say there are a lot of people who are genuinely hurting who need their membership money back.

Eddie: (Talking about his 9News interview with TJ): You’re not going to get the last line there, which was a nice little bon mot that was you know, scripted ahead of time, to make us look bad. I tell you what, we’re all in this together. Everyone’s working hard and we want our members, our supporters to get through this as best as we possibly can. Why do you reckon some clubs aren’t doing it, because we don’t know yet Caro. We don’t know if we’re going to have a membership to get away this year, we don’t know if this year’s gone, we don’t know if next year’s gone, we don’t know the situation.

Tony Jones Eddie McGuire (Nine)

READ ON BELOW FOR A FULL TRANSCRIPT OF EDDIE’S VIEW ON MEMBERSHIP REFUNDS:

“I’ve had an issue in recent times with the politics of envy that has been perpetrated by the media against certain areas of this football world.

“Everyone’s doing it tough, we know that, absolutely. But we’re talking about the football world at the moment. A couple of weeks ago it was the greedy administrators, who then took a major pay cut, it was the greedy players, last Wednesday I said ‘this will get sorted out in a couple of days’, it did within two days.

Eddie ‘heartbroken’ by AFL suspension

“And tonight Tony (Jones) quite rightly asked the questions, ‘what about the people who might need to get their membership money back?’ Clearly that is a situation that is there, you ring your club they’ll look after you, they always do because the football club is owned by the members.

“It’s not owned by private industry. It’s not some oligarch sitting over the top, counting their money and diving into their swimming pool like Scrooge McDuck. All the money, everything that’s in there, is there to keep this place going at the moment.

“So to Tony’s point, yeah there are people who are going bad at the moment but if people pull out of memberships say at the Collingwood footy club I’ll tell you what ends up happening; all the philanthropic situations, where 450 people are tonight sleeping in houses provided by the Magpie Nest, there’s 6000 meals that are served every week as part of discretionary spend at Collingwood because that is the ethos of the Collingwood Football Club.

“If people are doing it hard then of course we’ll look after them but if there is a run on the clubs, I’ll be perfectly honest with you on this, if there’s a run on the clubs on the membership at the moment then we don’t have to worry about the $600 million that the banks are going to give us because it will be all over. It’s as simple as that.

“I ask the media, yes, let’s have discussions like we’re trying to do here, but don’t try to pick hero or zero, people aren’t ripping off anybody. It’s one in all in at the moment. The entire football world is absolutely aching and that doesn’t just mean those who are playing football or running football clubs or the sponsors or anyone else, it’s every member, every supporter.

“We’ve had people at football clubs, I’ve just got a message before, the Essendonians; more Essendonians are signing up to not go to the football than ever before. We’ve received memberships at Collingwood and Hawthorn have not had one person ask for their membership back at Hawthorn. At Collingwood we’ve had people ring up and say ‘I want to pledge a membership to my grandfather who died who loved the Collingwood Football Club and so it goes on.

“If you have no money of course we’ll look after you.”