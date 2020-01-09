why-donny-van-de-beek-would-make-a-great-fit-at-manchester-united

One of the most surprising aspects of Ajax’s Champions League run last season was that the club were able to retain so many of the exciting talents that reached the semi-final.

While Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong secured big-money moves to Juventus and Barcelona, the likes of Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico are still key parts of a team top of the Eredivisie, and despite interest from Real Madrid, Donny van de Beek stayed put to continue to play an integral role in Erik ten Hag’s side.

That might not be the case for much longer. Manchester United are seriously considering paying the £50million or so required to secure the 22-year-old Dutch international’s signature and it’s not difficult to see why. A central midfielder who can play as a six, eight, or 10, Van de Beek is a box-to-box creative attacker who can also sit deep and dictate play.

Young but experienced and with plenty to prove, Van de Beek works hard on the pitch for the benefit of his teammates and is yet to make a step up from his boyhood club. Liverpool’s strategy of buying players in this bracket has shown up United’s celebrity chasing for the folly it was, with the expensive failures of Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez still not fully confined to history.