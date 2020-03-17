Why does Safaree Samuels want to sell his baby? Has fatherhood taken a toll on his mental health?

Safaree Lloyd Samuels is one of the most popluar American HIP HOP artist. He is also a songwriter and television personality. Samuels came under the spotlight with his magnificent musical career in the group the Hoodstars. Samuels is also known as a solo artist as he has released several independent albums and we expect a lot more from him.

Back in 2016, he joined the cast of the VH1 reality show called Love and Hip Hop and In 2017, he moved back to his hometown of New York City and re joined the show’s New York cast.

It seems as if fatherhood has taken a toll on the 38 year old.

The first-time dad took the world of Instagram by shock when she posted this week that taking care of his newly born daughter with Erica was a little overwhelming. He made instagram stories on Tuesday and posted a video which displayed him looking totally drained while his daughter was crying in the background.

Source: Instagram

With a very sad look on his face, Samuels wrote on his video that his baby was for sale, which meant that he was not happy with the current conditions. Fans of Samuels were in shock. One fan commented that when one makes a baby for the gram but then realize one really gotta take care of it and that parenthood is ghetto.

Samuels and Mena welcomed their daughter last month. They were very happy about it back then and it seemed that their joy knew no bounds. Who would have thought things would change so quickly.

The child is the couple’s first child together and is Mena’s second. She also has an 11-year-old son from a different relationship.