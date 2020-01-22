Love Island‘s newest arrival Rebecca Gormley has left us with a fair few questions since she debuted in the villa earlier this week.

But one of the most asked following last night’s instalment of the show was with regards to the little plaster she was seen wearing at the top of her leg.

The square patch was very visible as she sat on one of the beds chatting to Callum Jones and Connor Durman – but just what could it be?

Here’s what you need to know…

Why does Rebecca have a plaster on her leg in Love Island?

It’s not exactly clear why Rebecca has a plaster on her leg in Love Island, or what its purpose is.

However it’s been suggested that the 21-year-old could be wearing a contraceptive patch – known as Evra in the UK.

There was certainly a whole lot of speculation about it on social media:

While some mocked her for openly showing off the patch, others cheered the model on.

One viewer wrote: ‘So happy to see Rebecca on love island wearing a contraceptive patch, so many people don’t know they are a thing and it makes me feel a lot less self conscious about mine now.’

The contraceptive is a small, sticky patch that prevents pregnancy by releasing hormones into your body – working in the same way as the combined pill – and is more than 99% effective when used correctly.

Each patch lasts for one week, so you change it each week for three weeks then have a week off the patch, during which you’ll have a faux period or withdrawal bleed.

The patch is popular because it’s an easy-to-use form of contraception – and can also help to reduce heavy or painful periods – however it doesn’t protect against STIs so you may need to use condoms as well when having sex.

While many people seemed to think that Rebecca was wearing a contraceptive patch, others have suggested it could be a nicotine patch – and took to social media to comment on it:

While it could be either of those things, it’s also possible it could be a common or garden plaster.

With no comment from ITV however, chances are – unless Rebecca addresses it herself – that it’ll remain a mystery.

Love Island continues on ITV2 on Wednesday night at 9pm.





