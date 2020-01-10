why-does-‘persistent-genital-arousal-disorder’-make-women-suffer-endless-orgasms?

One orgasm is nice. Several are better. But when the climaxes never stop, pleasure quickly turns to pain.

Now scientists have released the results of a probe aimed at finding out why some women suffer from a ‘rare and disabling’ condition called persistent genital arousal disorder (PGAD).

Researchers examined 10 women who ‘live with unwanted sexual arousals’ which occur ‘unexpectedly and repeatedly, unrelated to any sexual desire or pleasure’.

In a paper published in PAIN Reports, the journal of the International Association for the Study of Pain, scientists called for the disorder to be treated as a serious neurological condition.

‘This report associates PGAD with disorders and lesions of the lower spinal cord, roots, and nerves that control sexual arousal and orgasm,’ wrote author Saurabh Sharma of McLean Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

Women who took part in the study suffered from ‘out-of-context sexual arousal’ and suffered daily orgasmic episodes lasting from several minutes to many hours.

Some experienced ‘near-continuous’ orgasms lasting ‘for days or even years’.

This could be triggered by almost anything. Many patients masturbated to end the episodes. However, this often provided relief but not pleasure because, after a while, the pleasant feeling of an orgasm turns into jabbing pain.

‘Chronic PGAD always terminated sexual relations,’ Dr Sharma and her coauthors added.

‘Every patient reported that PGAD caused new or worse anxiety or depression.’

Psychiatric treatments for the condition were found to be ‘universally ineffective’.

The oldest patent underwent a number of harsh treatments including psychiatric hospitalisation and electroshock therapy.

Medications, injections, and nerve blocks were also used to address the condition, but often made symptoms worse.

But during the new study, doctors found that all but one woman suffered ‘co-localizing somatosensory symptoms’ such as pelvic, buttock, or leg pain. Neurological tests found spinal nerve root lesions, nerve conduction abnormalities, and sensory nerve disorders in other participants.

After careful neurological examination, one patient was cured after surgery to remove cysts on a nerve in her spine. Another found ‘lasting relief’ from reducing her dosage of an antidepressant drug linked to the sexual symptoms.

Although the true prevalence of PGAD is unknown, it appears to occur mainly in women and only a handful of cases have been reported in men.

‘Women’s complaints of inappropriate arousal are typically attributed (by predominantly male evaluators) to psychopathology or misinterpreted as beneficial,” the authors added, noting that women have left thousands of posts on Internet forums seeking information about PGAD or similar conditions.

Dr Sharma added: “[W]e propose that at least some PGAD cases arise from lesions affecting the sacral [pelvic] sensory networks that transmit sexual arousal.’

She suggested that PGAD should be regarded as “a disorder of special sensation akin to neuropathic pain and itch.’

‘Our findings will have clinical implications if confirmed because most PGAD patients now linger medically undiagnosed and untreated.’

Last year, a woman whose orgasms are triggered by things as minor as potholes and aircraft turbulence says the condition has ruined her life.

The mum, identified only as Maria, 61, finds herself unable to avoid climaxing when out and about, even if she feels no sexual desire.

‘Most of the time I feel like I am sitting on an ant’s nest,’ said Maria, from Glasgow.

‘There’s times where it’s a tickle all day, but then something sets it off and it’s a full-blown orgasm.

‘Driving over potholes, aircraft turbulence, escalators, the vibration from violins – I don’t know how many women could say they went to a Shania Twain concert and she made them orgasm.

‘Ninety per cent of my life has been wrecked and the other ten per cent is not so great either.

‘I had to give up volunteering because just moving can set it off.

‘One of my friends said to me I’d become a recluse.’

The widow, from East Dunbartonshire, has tried numbing gels, pelvic floor physiotherapy and steroid injections directly into her clitoris, have proved ineffective.

Mum-of-three Maria said women who suffer from the condition ‘should know they are not freaks’.

She added: ‘People shouldn’t have to go through this and be ridiculed.

‘It’s far from funny. This has broken up marriages.

‘Some women have taken their own lives.

‘It saps your confidence because, to be honest, there are days I wish I wasn’t here.’