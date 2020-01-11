why-do-the-voice-judges-wear-the-same-clothes-every-week?

The Voice returned last week, with Meghan Trainor making her debut as the new judge on the show.

The episode saw Labrinth’s sister wow the judges and Olly Murs unveiling his new hair, which made less of a ‘wow’ impact on some viewers and more of a ‘why?’ impact.

The show continues tonight, and some eagle-eyed viewers might spot that the judges are wearing the same things they wore last week. Why do they do this? Read on to find out…

Do The Voice judges wear the same outfits every week?

Yes, a rep for ITV have confirmed to Metro.co.uk that, just like last year, throughout the pre-taped audition episodes, the judges will be wearing the same outfits.

Why do the judges wear the same outfits each week?

Don’t worry, ITV budgets aren’t that tight that they are forcing their stars to wear the same clothes for weeks on end.

Last year, it was confirmed via the show’s official Twitter that the reason for repeating the same outfits throughout the audition process is to help continuity.

The blind auditions are shot over the course of a week, but not all singers who audition on the same day will feature in the same show.

So, to avoid continuity errors, they just wear the same clothes every day of filming.

Sensible, really, just not very showbiz, is it?

The Voice continues tonight at 8: 30pm on ITV.

MORE: The Voice 2020: Meghan Trainor’s dad performs with Tom Jones – and it’s everything we could want and more

MORE: The Voice 2020: Viewers outraged after judges didn’t turn in blind auditions as Meghan Trainor admits ‘I hate myself’





