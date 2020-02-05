The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump made his third State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

While the US President was enjoying having the attention focused around him for the annual address to lawmakers, the white outfits worn by Democratic women drew eyes from around the world.

Among those wearing white was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – who also made headlines by ripping up a copy of Mr Trump’s speech behind his back.

Wearing white is a tribute to the women who fought for the right for suffrage, with 2020 marking 100 years since the 19th amendment – which banning the denial of the right to vote based on sex – was passed.

It is not the first time women wore white to the State of the Union (Getty Images)

What is the State of the Union Address?

The State of the Union Address (SOTU) is a speech given by the President of the United States to Congress at the beginning of every year – although the speech given after inauguration is not always considered an official SOTU.

The speech is mandated in the American constitution – Article II, Section 3.

It says: “He[The President] shall from time to time give to Congress information of the State of the Union and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate hear the address in a rare joint session of Congress.

Presidents tend to include their success and goals in the SOTU, as well as speaking broadly about the philosophy of their rule.

In an election year it is especially important as first term incumbents seek to win the support of the American people.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also wore white (AP)

Why do congresswomen wear white at the State of the Union address?

US congresswomen wore white during the 2020 SOTU to celebrate 100 years since the US banned vote discrimination based on sex.

The 19th amendment to the constitution states: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

It is notable that non-white women were not granted suffrage until 1965 and the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

The white theme celebrates one of the colours suffragettes wore as they campaigned for the right to be involved in the democratic purpose.

Women legislators also wore white during the 2019 and 2017 SOTUs.

In 2018 they wore black as they backed the #metoo movement that had just then exploded.

Hillary Clinton wore white to Donald Trump’s inauguration (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

What’s the history behind it?

The idea of wearing white comes from the suffrage movement in the United Kingdom.

Emmeline Pethick-Lawrence, who co-edited the Votes For Women newspaper, came up with a series of colours women could wear to identify with the movement.

This included purple for loyalty and dignity, white for purity and green for hope.

The idea caught on and spread across the Atlantic where American women were also campaigning for the right to vote.

Hillary Clinton invoked the shibboleth in 2017 when she wore a white suit and coat to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Democrats in congress took inspiration at President Trump’s first speech to them a month later.