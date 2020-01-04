why-did-greta-thunberg-change-her-name-to-sharon-on-twitter?

Some of you out there may have noticed that Greta Thunberg, Swedish climate change activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, briefly changed her name to Sharon on Twitter.

If you haven’t kept up with the likes of Celebrity Mastermind, you might be at a loss as to why.

So kick back, relax, and let us regale you with the tale of why Greta/Sharon changed her name on social media…

Why Greta Thunberg changed her name to Sharon on Twitter

It all started with an episode of Celebrity Mastermind in which Casualty star Amanda Henderson took the hot seat.

The actress, best known for playing Robyn Miller on the BBC drama, joined Chuckle Brothers legend Paul Chuckle, celebrity chef Levi Roots and comedian Geoff Norcott on the quiz show, and breezed through questions on her specialist subject – songs from animated Disney films from 1989-1999.

However, when she got to the general knowledge round, things went a bit pear-shaped.

Quizzer John Humphries asked Amanda: ‘The 2019 book entitled No-one is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her name?’

While the correct answer was of course ‘Greta Thunberg’, Amanda came back with what is now the only acceptable response: ‘Sharon.’

Since the episode aired on BBC One on 2 January, that moment has gone viral.

Comedian Mark Smith tweeted the clip of Amanda’s answer with the caption: ‘2020 is cancelled’, and it has gone on to get over 27,000 retweets and over 151,000 likes.

Amanda hasn’t addressed the fact that she’s a viral sensation, but it seems that the clip even got as far as Greta herself as the teen changed her name on Twitter to Sharon for a spell.

Even though her Twitter name is now back to normal, this moment will live on in our hearts for years to come.

And just like that, Amanda and Greta/Sharon have already won 2020. Everyone else can go home.

