Why Cowboys must ask the hard Holmes question

Cowboys coach Paul Green has a crucial decision to make over big-money recruit Valentine Holmes’ position in the roster if the club is to taste success in 2020, says Peter Sterling.

Holmes made his official debut for the Cowboys on Friday night in their lacklustre loss to the Broncos in the Queensland derby.

After a long off-season of speculation over Holmes’ return to rugby league following a short-lived stint in the NFL, the 24-year-old failed to convince in his first NRL outing, despite scoring a try.

The point of contention, his ability to fulfil the fullback’s role – with NRL legend Andrew Johns less than convinced by Holmes’ performance in the No.1 jersey.

Valentine Holmes runs out for the first time officially for the Cowboys in the NRL. (AAP) (Getty)

Johns floated the idea of shifting Scott Drinkwater from the halves into his more comfortable fullback role which would likely force a move for Holmes back to the wing, the position that made him famous.

Sterling believed it was a vital question that Green couldn’t afford to ignore with the club desperately vying for a run to finals football after a string of disappointing seasons.

“I didn’t have them(Cowboys) in my top eight before the ball was kicked and I didn’t see anything out there that changed my mind,” the Parramatta great told Sterlo’s Wrap.

“I think they do have some concerns. I don’t see a lot of improvement despite those new faces that have come in.

Valentine Holmes of the Cowboys runs the ball (Getty)

“Valentine Holmes is a very, very good runner of the football. The big question about how he’ll handle the No.1 jersey is defensively. How he reads the game and directs his teammates around.

“He fell asleep at dummy half for the first try when Turpin dived through. Even the Kotoni Staggs try, he didn’t get it right with his winger about how to defend that. They had numbers there, but they still conceded that try.

“I thought Drinkwater was very good, but I do tend to agree with Andrew Johns, I think his better position is at fullback.

“So, there might be a decision that needs to be made down the track by Paul Green. Is Valentine Holmes better at fullback or on the wing?

“Obviously, Jake Clifford will come into some consideration in regard to that five-eighth position as well. But I’m just not too sure whether North Queensland have the artillery to make a real charge this year.”

Former Jillaroos star Alanna Ferguson was also unconvinced over Holmes’ desire to move to fullback.

“That’s what I can’t get past, he’s the best winger in the world when he’s at the top of his game,” Ferguson said.

“So just return to the game and be the best winger again. I don’t really understand it. Fullback is a different position, I don’t know if it’s around more money or boasting about it being the No.1. If you’re good at something, stick to it, just get better at it.

“I’m not sure if it’s something he can work on, but I don’t think he necessarily has the ball skills or the brain that goes along with on-the-go, instinctive football ability which to be a top fullback at the moment in the modern game, you need to have those attributes. I don’t think instinctively he’s got that.”