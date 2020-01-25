why-chelsea’s-anti-semitism-campaign-goes-way-beyond-pr

It was a statement that nobody would have associated with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, a man so obsessed with winning trophies that he has spent almost £100 million on sacking managers.

But just as Abramovich’s cheque book has remained open in pursuit of on-pitch success, there is no limit, financial or in terms of time, to his commitment to Chelsea’s campaign against anti-Semitisim that was launched two years ago.

Writing in the programme for last season’s game against New England Revolution, organised to promote Chelsea’s anti-Semitism campaign, Abramovich said: “While people know us for our teams and our clubs on the pitch, sport is about far more than trophies. It is about ensuring our organisations play a positive role in all our communities.”

The fact the game took place less than two weeks before the Europa League final and that Eden Hazard was among the starters proved that Abramovich’s words were anything but a catchy soundbite.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has not been able to play for Chelsea since the friendly after rupturing an Achilles and yet the midfielder this month spoke at the launch of the giant mural that has been painted on the side of Stamford Bridge to mark Monday’s Holocaust Remembrance and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.